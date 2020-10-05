Sending a strong message to China, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria said on Monday that India was well-prepared for airstrikes after the Galwan Valley episode in June. He made the remarks during his annual press conference, wherein he assured that India could face Pakistan and China together. In the bloody Galwan Valley incident, India lost 20 bravehearts, including a Commanding Officer. Here are more details.

Statement China can never get better of us in conflict: Bhadauria

With tensions between India and China persisting for months, Bhadauria assured that IAF "has the capability to shoot first and strike deep and hard." He clarified that the Indian side wasn't underestimating the strength of China's People's Liberation Army, but added that IAF can respond to any threat. "No question that China can get the better of us in any conflict scenario," he underlined.

Quote Bhadauria is hoping talks with China lead to results

When asked about expectations from the upcoming three months in connection to Ladakh's situation, Bhadauria replied, "It depends on how the talks progress. The talks towards disengagement, followed by de-escalation, are on. We hope that the talks will progress along the lines that are expected."

Twitter Post Apparently, India was prepared, didn't come close to launching airstrikes

After Galwan, did we come close to launching air strikes against China?



IAF chief: Come close to striking? No. Were we prepared? Yes. — Rahul Singh (@rahulsinghx) October 5, 2020

Details "Have nothing to say if China is taking Pakistan's help"

To recall, IAF launched airstrikes in February 2019, in response to the Pulwama attack. A number of jets breached Pakistani airspace, bombed terror outfit JeM's camp in Balakot, and returned; unscathed and undetected. When the IAF Chief was told that China could be using Skardu airbase in PoK for its benefit, Bhadauria commented, "If China has to take Pakistan's help to take us on, I have nothing to say."

Rafale The induction of Rafales give IAF an edge: Bhadauria

Bhadauria also spoke about IAF's strength, adding that the induction of Rafales gave a major boost. "Integration of Rafales brings in a platform which is way ahead and would give us an edge and capability to strike first and deep," he said. The first five Rafales, that landed in Ambala from France in July, were formally inducted into IAF earlier this month.

Quote The next three years will improve IAF's fleet

He also revealed that Rafales, helicopters Chinooks and Apache were made operational in record time. "In the next three years, we'll see Rafale and LCA Mark 1 squadrons operating with full strength, along with additional MiG-29 being ordered in addition to current fleets," he added.

Talks Meanwhile, seventh round of military-level talks to be held soon

Even as India and China are willing to dig in for the brutal winter months, senior military commanders from both sides will meet for the seventh time on October 12, to de-escalate the situation. Lt General Harinder Singh, the XIV Corps Commander, who steered India's conversation for all rounds, will be participating in talks for the last time, as his tenure ends soon.

Deployment Troop build-up at LAC paused after last round of talks