With the winter months fast approaching, the quality of air in Delhi has started deteriorating forcing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, to move into action. On Monday, AAP's Twitter handle released a seven-point action plan to take on air pollution; focusing on pollution hotspots and building an app were included in it. A war room will also be set up.

Though Delhi's fight with life-threatening air pollution is sadly a recurring thing, this year the challenge has multiplied due to the raging coronavirus crisis. Referring to the same, Kejriwal on Monday launched Yudh Pradushan ke Virudh — a mega campaign to combat air pollution. At a virtual press conference, he revealed separate plans have been readied for 13 pollution hotspots of Delhi.

The CM said that pollution and coronavirus both leave an impact on the lungs, implying that Delhi has to be more prepared this time. He said the war room will oversee that anti-pollution measures are being enforced. An app, called Green Delhi, is also in works. Through the app, residents can tell authorities about pollution-driving incidents like garbage burning or industrial pollution.

"People can bring pollution-causing activities, such as garbage burning or industrial pollution, to our notice. There will be a deadline to address complaints. I will get a daily report about resolved and pending grievances," he explained.

Moreover, all concerned departments were directed to fill potholes to curb dust emissions. Kejriwal called dust one of the biggest contributors to pollution in Delhi. AAP revealed the government will implement a tree plantation policy as well and encourage the use of electric vehicles (EVs). The government is also poised to take stringent action against parali burning, the tweet read.

Kejriwal reiterated, as he has done many times in the past, that Delhi reaches uninhabitable levels of air pollution due to stubble burning in the city and neighboring states. "Scientists at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute here have found an economical way to deal with the problem. They have prepared a solution which can turn stubble into manure," he went on.

"We are going to prepare this solution at a large scale from Tuesday under the supervision of experts from the institute. This solution will be used in Delhi this year. Next year, we will urge other states to use it," the AAP leader added.

Delhi Govt declares war against pollution.



This 7-step action plan will keep Delhi's air healthy. #DelhiFightsPollution pic.twitter.com/ke2ieaVclb — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 5, 2020

