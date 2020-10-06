Last updated on Oct 06, 2020, 03:17 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
On Monday, India reported a little over 60,000 fresh coronavirus cases, the lowest rise in daily infections in over a month. The nationwide tally has reached 66.8 lakh cases.
Over 800 more deaths in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 1,03,621.
While most of India's worst-hit states witnessed a decline in fresh infections, West Bengal continues to see a rise.
Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 66,23,815 COVID-19 cases, including 1,02,685 deaths, 9,34,427 active cases, and 55,86,703 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 66,82,308 cases and 1,03,621 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 56.5 lakh.
Maharashtra: 14,53,653 total cases, 38,347 deaths, 11,62,585 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 7,23,512 total cases, 6,019 deaths, 6,66,433 recoveries.
Karnataka: 6,47,712 total cases, 9,370 deaths, 5,22,846 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 6,25,391 total cases, 9,846 deaths, 5,69,664 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,17,437 total cases, 6,092 deaths, 3,66,321 recoveries.
Delhi: 2,92,560 total cases, 5,542 deaths, 2,63,938 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,73,679 total cases, 5,255 deaths, 2,40,707 recoveries.
West Bengal reported the second-biggest spike of 3,348 new cases, a day after witnessing a record rise in infections.
In Karnataka, daily new cases dipped to 7,051, while Uttar Pradesh reported 3,064 new cases.
Maharashtra recorded the lowest spike since mid-August with 10,244 new cases.
1,947 more cases were registered in Delhi, marking the lowest spike in the past one month.
Andhra Pradesh reported 4,256 new cases, the lowest spike since mid-July.
1,335 new cases pushed Telangana's tally past 2 lakh. The state's total has reached 2,00,611, which includes 1,171 deaths and 1,72,388 recoveries.
Odisha reported 2,617 new cases, the lowest spike in the past month, bring the total to 2,35,330. The death toll is 924 (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths), while 2,06,400 patients have recovered.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.