Oct 07, 2020
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India reported over 71,000 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, pushing the nationwide tally to 67.5 lakh cases. The recovery rate rose to 85%.
The death toll climbed to 1,04,611 with nearly 1,000 more fatalities in the past 24 hours.
West Bengal witnessed a record single-day rise in infections, while Karnataka and Kerala also registered massive spikes.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 66,85,082 COVID-19 cases, including 1,03,569 deaths, 9,19,023 active cases, and 56,62,490 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 67,54,173 cases and 1,04,611 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 57.4 lakh.
Maharashtra: 14,65,911 total cases, 38,717 deaths, 11,79,726 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 7,29,307 total cases, 6,052 deaths, 6,72,479 recoveries.
Karnataka: 6,57,705 total cases, 9,461 deaths, 5,33,074 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 6,30,408 total cases, 9,917 deaths, 5,75,212 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,20,937 total cases, 6,153 deaths, 3,70,753 recoveries.
Delhi: 2,95,236 total cases, 5,581 deaths, 2,66,935 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,77,049 total cases, 5,318 deaths, 2,43,743 recoveries.
West Bengal reported the highest single-day spike of 3,370 new cases, while Karnataka registered a staggering 9,993 new cases.
738 new cases in Jammu and Kashmir pushed the UT's tally past 80,000. The total has reached 80,476 cases, which includes 1,268 deaths and 65,496 recoveries.
12,258 new cases were registered in Maharashtra, while Delhi's tally rose by 2,676 cases.
7,871 new cases in Kerala pushed the state's tally to 2,42,799. The death toll is 884 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur), while 1,54,092 patients have recovered.
2,888 new cases pushed Chhattisgarh's tally to 1,28,893 cases, which includes 1,104 deaths and 1,00,551 recoveries.
5,017 new cases were registered in Tamil Nadu, marking the lowest spike in over two months.
