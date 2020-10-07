On orders of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the rape and inhumane assault of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras, got ten more days to submit its findings. The team was scheduled to furnish its report today. Earlier, five policemen, including Hathras SP, were suspended on basis of SIT's initial report. They were blamed for laxity.

Statement CM extended the deadline for SIT: Awanish Awasthi

Confirming the development, Awanish K Awasthi, UP Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, said, "Following the orders of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the SIT to submit their report to the Chief Minister has been extended by ten days." The three-member team, led by state Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop, also has DIG Police Chandraprakash and IPS officer Poonam as members.

SIT SIT was given responsibility of probe amid nationwide outrage

Adityanath constituted SIT and tasked it with the probe amid countrywide outrage over the incident. On September 14, the woman was out for farm-related work when four men of upper-caste, dragged her by the dupatta, raped and dumped her. The assault left her with serious spine injuries; she died last Tuesday at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. Later, she was cremated in dead of night.

Visit When SIT visited the village, media was locked out

Last week, after the woman's undignified cremation, SIT reached the Bulgaddhi village, which was turned into a virtual fortress, with at least 300 policemen guarding its entrances. Media personnel and politicians, both local and national, were prohibited from meeting the bereaved family. When questioned about high-handedness, the administration said it took such steps to keep the probe "unadulterated." Eventually, the media was allowed inside.

Details SIT visited attack and cremation site yesterday

The SIT, shockingly, had also recommended lie-detector tests for the victim's family, as well as the accused. Once the media managed to speak to the family, some relatives asked why should they be subject to humiliation when they are speaking the truth. Yesterday, the team visited the field where the woman was attacked and the cremation site. A forensics expert also accompanied them.

Quote Earlier, SIT was hopeful of wrapping up probe soon

Yesterday, sources in the panel told NDTV, "Our probe will be completed by tomorrow. We hope that we can submit the report to the state government tomorrow. If we're unable to complete the probe due to any reason, we can in another day or two."

Looking back Late-night cremation to avoid violence: UP government told SC

The case resonated in the Supreme Court yesterday, with the top court noting that the series of events were horrible. On the late-night cremation, the UP government said it "convinced" the family as it had credible inputs that a large number of people could ascend to the village the next morning, sparking "law and order problems." Subsequently, SC sought an update on witnesses' protection.

Affidavit UP government told SC the victim gave two statements