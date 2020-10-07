Hi,
Logout
Written by
Nearly a month after she was arrested by NCB, that is investigating the drug abuse angle in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Wednesday.
The bail plea of her brother Showik was, however, rejected.
Just yesterday, the judicial custody of the siblings was extended till October 20.
Rhea, who was in a relationship with the deceased actor, was accused of procuring banned substances like marijuana and being in touch with drug peddlers.
NCB joined the sensational case, already being probed by CBI and ED, after retrieved chats hinted toward drug abuse.
The agency widened the investigation and also summoned Bollywood biggies like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.
Want to share it with your friends too?
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.