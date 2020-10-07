A 16-year-old teen belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly killed by her father and elder brother for bringing "shame to the family" with her pregnancy, reports TOI. The incident happened in Shajahanpur. As per the daily, after the news of the girl's pregnancy spread across the village, the family felt humiliated. She was impregnated after a rape, whose accused is still at large.

What happened Raped, the girl stayed quiet, baby bump revealed her trauma

The girl, who never attended school, remained quiet after the alleged rape. However, the baby bump revealed her secret to the family. As the villagers started publicly insulting the girl's father, he took the decision to kill her. The victim was beaten and strangulated before her body was dismembered and buried in a riverbed, the report went on.

Details Girl went missing but family didn't file a complaint

Reportedly, the girl had been missing since September 23, but the family didn't lodge a complaint. During the initial probe, they claimed she was staying with a relative. On Tuesday, the mutilated body of the girl was found and the case was solved within hours. SSP Shahjahanpur, S Anand, said the victim's father and brother were booked under IPC Sections 320 and 201.

Confession' Father confessed to crime, police working to nab rape accused

Anand told the daily that the father confessed to killing his daughter. Her brother, also a prime accused, is absconding. Cops also grilled the victim's mother and relatives and concluded they weren't involved with the murder. Police said the victim didn't reveal the identity of the rape accused even to the family. Efforts are on to nab him, said Anand.

Hathras In Hathras, assault meted on 19-year-old Dalit woman angered India

The latest incident comes at a time when India is furious over the alleged gang-rape and subsequent death of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras. Yesterday, the Supreme Court commented that whatever happened was horrible, as it sought a report from the state government on witness protection. A three-member SIT is investigating the case and today got ten additional days to submit its report.

Murder Recently, another Dalit girl was killed in UP