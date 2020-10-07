As Europe has seen a rise in the number of coronavirus infections again, several countries have decided to reimpose lockdown restrictions. The World Health Organization (WHO) said that the reason behind the spike could be the lifting of restrictions and complacency among people. Notably, it has been observed that the young population is leading the "second wave" of infections across the continent.

Information Europe saw record rise in infections last week

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the average number of daily new infections in the European Union and the United Kingdom reached a record high of over 71,000 between September 29 and October 4.

UK UK reported record spike last Sunday

In the past week, the UK has witnessed a surge in infections, with daily new cases reaching a record 22,965 on October 4, the Johns Hopkins University's data showed. Notably, in mid-August, the nation was averaging a little over 1,000 new cases daily. At more than 42,000 fatalities, the UK also has the highest death toll in Europe.

Lockdown People failing to quarantine to face hefty fines in UK

New restrictions have been imposed in the UK, including a cap of 15 guests for weddings, mandatory face covers in taxis and private hire vehicles, etc. Bars/pubs/restaurants will close by 10 pm. People in self-isolation are not allowed to leave their homes for 10 days, even to buy essentials. If a suspected/confirmed case fails to quarantine, they may be fined up to £10,000.

Spain Infections rise in Spanish capital Madrid

In Spain, the capital city of Madrid has witnessed a massive surge in infections, accounting for roughly a third of all new cases detected across the country. Spain remains one of the worst-hit nations in Europe, with 8.25 lakh COVID-19 cases and over 32,000 deaths. The nation reported an all-time high of 31,785 new cases on September 28.

Lockdown Spain orders new restrictions in Madrid

Spain has decided to impose a two-week ban prohibiting all non-essential trips in and out of Madrid and nine of its suburbs. Further, restaurants have been ordered to close earlier at 11 pm and shops at 10 pm. They must also reduce their occupancy to 50% of capacity. Gatherings have been limited to six people and parks/playgrounds have been shut.

France France recorded highest daily rise in infections in September

France has seen a surge in coronavirus infections since mid-August, with daily new cases touching a record high of 29,300 on September 21. The total number of infections has now reached 6.75 lakh, while over 32,000 deaths have been reported. In the capital city of Paris, the COVID-19 incidence rate exceeded 250 infections per 100,000 people.

Lockdown Paris, Marseille, Aix-en-Provence on maximum alert