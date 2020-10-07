Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar died by suicide at his residence in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, reports said on Wednesday. He was 69 years old. Kumar, who had also served as the Governor of Manipur and Nagaland, was found hanging at his home in Brockhurst, Shimla, the police said. Reportedly, a suicide note has been recovered by the police.

Details Kumar found hanging at home: Shimla SP

Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla confirmed that Kumar had been found hanging at his residence. According to NDTV, the police have recovered a suicide note from the scene which said that Kumar was overwhelmed with his life and had set out on his next journey. The veracity of the note is being verified. Incidentally, Kumar was suffering from depression, sources told The Tribune.

Investigation Chawla-led team probing Kumar's death

A police team led by SP Chawla is present at the scene and is investigating Kumar's death. According to The Tribune, a team of doctors from the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital also reached the spot. SP Chawla said that Kumar's death was "sad and shocking" as he was a role model for police officers, The Tribune reported.

Work Kumar served as Himachal Pradesh DGP between 2006-2008

Kumar was a 1973-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who served as the Director General of Police of Himachal Pradesh from August 2006-July 2008. He was then appointed CBI Director, a position he held from August 2008-November 2010. He went on to serve as the Governor of Nagaland between 2013 and 2014. During that period, he was also appointed the Governor of Manipur briefly.

Do you know? Kumar headed CBI during Aarushi Talwar murder probe

He was in charge of the CBI during the investigation of the infamous 2008 Aarushi Talwar murder case. It was after Kumar was appointed Director that the former CBI chief's theory of the parents committing the murder was junked.

Life Kumar survived by his wife, son, and daughter-in-law