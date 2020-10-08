Last updated on Oct 08, 2020, 03:59 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Wednesday reported over 78,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 68.3 lakh cases.
The death toll climbed to 1,05,574 with over 900 more fatalities in the past 24 hours.
At least three states independently reported the highest spikes in cases: Karnataka (10,947 new cases), Kerala (10,606), and West Bengal (3,455).
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 67,57,131 COVID-19 cases, including 1,04,555 deaths, 9,07,883 active cases, and 57,44,693 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 68,32,940 cases and 1,05,574 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 58.2 lakh.
Maharashtra: 14,80,489 total cases, 39,072 deaths, 11,96,441 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 7,34,427 total cases, 6,086 deaths, 6,78,828 recoveries.
Karnataka: 6,68,652 total cases, 9,574 deaths, 5,42,906 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 6,35,855 total cases, 9,984 deaths, 5,80,736 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,24,326 total cases, 6,200 deaths, 3,74,972 recoveries.
Delhi: 2,98,107 total cases, 5,616 deaths, 2,70,305 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,80,504 total cases, 5,376 deaths, 2,46,767 recoveries.
Karnataka reported its biggest single-day spike with 10,947 more people testing positive for the virus.
A record spike of 10,606 new cases brought Kerala's tally to 2,53,405. 906 patients have died in the state (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur), while 1,60,253 patients have recovered.
With 3,455 new cases, West Bengal witnessed a record-high rise in infections.
14,578 more people tested positive in Maharashtra on Wednesday, while Delhi reported 2,871 new cases.
490 cases pushed Puducherry's tally past 30,000. The total has reached 30,161, with 551 deaths and 24,930 recoveries.
Rajasthan reported 2,151 new cases and the total number of infections now stands at 1,50,467. The death toll is 1,590, while 1,26,476 patients have recovered.
Andhra Pradesh reported 5,120 new cases.
