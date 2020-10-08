India on Wednesday reported over 78,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 68.3 lakh cases.

The death toll climbed to 1,05,574 with over 900 more fatalities in the past 24 hours.

At least three states independently reported the highest spikes in cases: Karnataka (10,947 new cases), Kerala (10,606), and West Bengal (3,455).

Here are more updates.