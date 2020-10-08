Last updated on Oct 08, 2020, 05:15 pm
Written bySagar Malik
After actor Rhea Chakraborty walked out of prison on bail, her lawyer said they are planning to take legal action against the media houses that tried to defame the 28-year-old.
Those media companies allegedly ran a false campaign against Rhea, advocate Satish Maneshinde has said.
Rhea was on Wednesday granted bail in a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June.
Maneshinde told NDTV that they wish to do "whatever is required into the law to fight the illegal, malicious campaign that was carried against her by various channels, various media houses, and various scums in the media world."
"Her sentiments are much stronger than mine. She's a fighter. She's a tigress...and she will fight for it," the lawyer added.
On Wednesday, Rhea walked out of Mumbai's Byculla prison after having spent 28 days in custody. She was granted bail by Bombay High Court.
The court noted that Rhea, "is not part of a chain of drug dealers."
"Since she has no criminal antecedents, there are reasonable grounds for believing that she isn't likely to commit any offense while on bail," the court added.
Reacting to the court order yesterday, Maneshinde said that truth and justice had prevailed. "Justice Sarang V Kotwal accepted the submissions based on facts. Rhea's arrest was totally unwarranted. The hounding and witch-hunt by three central agencies should come to an end," the lawyer added.
On September 8, following days of questioning and searches at her house, Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the central anti-drugs agency.
She was booked for organizing banned substances such as marijuana for her boyfriend, fellow actor Sushant Rajput, who died in June.
Rhea's brother, Showik, was also arrested. He is currently in prison.
Separately, on Saturday, a team of doctors from Delhi's AIIMS stated that Sushant had died by suicide and it was not a case of murder, dismissing conspiracy theories about the case.
Notably, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)'s probe in this case also matches the AIIMS' findings. The agency will now continue probing the "abetment to suicide" charge, based on Sushant's family's allegations.
Sushant's family, however, has raised suspicion about the credibility of the AIIMS report. Their lawyer said they will go to court if a new medical panel isn't set up. "If the CBI doesn't take action, we will go to the court," advocate Vikas Singh said.
