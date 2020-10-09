India on Thursday reported over 70,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past 69 lakh cases. The death toll also climbed to 1,06,541 with over 900 more fatalities in the past 24 hours. While Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh saw massive spikes in infections, West Bengal reported a record rise of 3,526 new cases. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 68,35,655 COVID-19 cases, 1,05,526 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 68,35,655 COVID-19 cases, including 1,05,526 deaths, 9,02,425 active cases, and 58,27,704 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 69,03,780 cases and 1,06,541 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has crossed 59 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 14,93,884 total cases, 39,430 deaths, 12,12,016 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 7,39,719 total cases, 6,128 deaths, 6,84,930 recoveries. Karnataka: 6,79,356 total cases, 9,675 deaths, 5,52,519 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 6,40,943 total cases, 10,052 deaths, 5,86,454 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 4,27,459 total cases, 6,245 deaths, 3,78,662 recoveries. Delhi: 3,00,833 total cases, 5,653 deaths, 2,72,948 recoveries. West Bengal: 2,84,030 total cases, 5,439 deaths, 2,49,737 recoveries.

Key updates West Bengal reports record spike; 10k+ new cases in Karnataka

With 3,526 new cases, West Bengal witnessed a record-high rise in infections for the third consecutive day. Karnataka reported the second-biggest spike of 10,704 cases. 13,395 more people tested positive in Maharashtra on Thursday, while Delhi reported 2,726 new cases. Kerala witnessed a dip in infections as 5,445 more people tested positive. The tally has reached 2,58,850 cases, with 930 deaths and 1,67,256 recoveries.

Key updates Over 2,100 new cases in Rajasthan; Jharkhand's tally crosses 90k