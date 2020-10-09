Last updated on Oct 09, 2020, 04:02 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Thursday reported over 70,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past 69 lakh cases.
The death toll also climbed to 1,06,541 with over 900 more fatalities in the past 24 hours.
While Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh saw massive spikes in infections, West Bengal reported a record rise of 3,526 new cases.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 68,35,655 COVID-19 cases, including 1,05,526 deaths, 9,02,425 active cases, and 58,27,704 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 69,03,780 cases and 1,06,541 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has crossed 59 lakh.
Maharashtra: 14,93,884 total cases, 39,430 deaths, 12,12,016 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 7,39,719 total cases, 6,128 deaths, 6,84,930 recoveries.
Karnataka: 6,79,356 total cases, 9,675 deaths, 5,52,519 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 6,40,943 total cases, 10,052 deaths, 5,86,454 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,27,459 total cases, 6,245 deaths, 3,78,662 recoveries.
Delhi: 3,00,833 total cases, 5,653 deaths, 2,72,948 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,84,030 total cases, 5,439 deaths, 2,49,737 recoveries.
With 3,526 new cases, West Bengal witnessed a record-high rise in infections for the third consecutive day.
Karnataka reported the second-biggest spike of 10,704 cases.
13,395 more people tested positive in Maharashtra on Thursday, while Delhi reported 2,726 new cases.
Kerala witnessed a dip in infections as 5,445 more people tested positive. The tally has reached 2,58,850 cases, with 930 deaths and 1,67,256 recoveries.
2,138 new cases in Rajasthan pushed the tally to 1,52,605. 1,605 patients have died in the state, while 1,29,618 have recovered.
Chhattisgarh reported 2,873 new cases, bringing the total to 1,34,612, which includes 1,158 deaths and 1,06,027 recoveries.
784 new cases pushed Jharkhand's tally past 90,000. The total has reached 90,486 cases with 775 deaths and 80,439 recoveries.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.