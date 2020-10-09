-
09 Oct 2020
With China's help, Pakistan setting up missile systems in PoK
Written byShalini OjhaIndia
-
With the relationship between China and Pakistan going steadfast, the superpower is learned to be helping the Islamic nation set up missile systems in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reports IE.
Though the Indian armed forces said there's no evidence about the countries working together, intel inputs from the border suggested otherwise.
Hence, the security forces are keeping a close watch on both the adversaries.
-
In this articlePLA, Pakistan's army, and civilians setting up missile system: Report At control room in Pakistan, PLA personnel will be stationed Intel reports hinted at collusion between China and Pakistan's armies Months ago, Chinese warship was seen in Pakistani waters At LAC, Indo-China tensions not showing signs of subsiding Have nothing to say if China taking Pakistan's help: IAF-Chief
-
Report
PLA, Pakistan's army, and civilians setting up missile system: Report
-
Citing sources in the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), the report said that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), nearly 130 personnel of the Pakistani Army, and at least 25 civilians, were engaged in construction work for the installation of a surface-to-air missile.
This development was reported from PoK's Lasadanna Dhok. Similar projects were also reported from Chinari (Jhelum) and Chakothi (Hattian Bala).
-
Control room
At control room in Pakistan, PLA personnel will be stationed
-
Though the control room of the new system will be in Pakistan Army's brigade headquarters in Bagh district, nearly ten PLA members will remain stationed there. The ten personnel would include three officers as well.
In June, Pakistan had also sent a senior Army officer to PLA's headquarters in Beijing.
This was done to supposedly improve "integration" between both armies.
-
Quote
Intel reports hinted at collusion between China and Pakistan's armies
-
"Joint reconnaissance were seen in the forward locations like Deolian and Jura in PoK along with Pakistan's 12 infantry brigade as well as Minimarg-based forces under Force Commander Northern Areas (FCNA) of the Pakistan Army," an India Today report said, citing intel inputs.
-
Looking back
Months ago, Chinese warship was seen in Pakistani waters
-
The connivance between both countries goes beyond PoK, added IE. With China's help, Pakistan is also hoping to acquire naval assets.
In February, a Chinese warship was seen in Pakistani waters, not far from Porbandar.
Moreover, Pakistan also acquired a decent number of hexacopters from a Chinese firm, linked with the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor (CPEC), reports India Today. China is also helping Pakistan expand infrastructure.
-
Stand-off
At LAC, Indo-China tensions not showing signs of subsiding
-
These reports come amid the persistent tensions along LAC. The Indian Army and PLA are digging in for a long winter, as multiple rounds of military talks didn't yield results in the last few months.
India wants PLA to return to its April positions in key areas, but the latter is relenting.
Separately, the acquisition of strategic heights by the Indian Army ruffled China's feathers.
-
Statement
Have nothing to say if China taking Pakistan's help: IAF-Chief
-
Earlier this week, when IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria was asked about China allegedly using Skardu airbase in PoK for its own benefit, he replied, "If China has to take Pakistan's help, I have nothing to say."
He also said India is "aware that China and Pakistan are cooperating closely."
But he underlined that India was prepared for a two-front war as well.