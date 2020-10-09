With the relationship between China and Pakistan going steadfast, the superpower is learned to be helping the Islamic nation set up missile systems in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, reports IE. Though the Indian armed forces said there's no evidence about the countries working together, intel inputs from the border suggested otherwise. Hence, the security forces are keeping a close watch on both the adversaries.

Report PLA, Pakistan's army, and civilians setting up missile system: Report

Citing sources in the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW), the report said that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), nearly 130 personnel of the Pakistani Army, and at least 25 civilians, were engaged in construction work for the installation of a surface-to-air missile. This development was reported from PoK's Lasadanna Dhok. Similar projects were also reported from Chinari (Jhelum) and Chakothi (Hattian Bala).

Control room At control room in Pakistan, PLA personnel will be stationed

Though the control room of the new system will be in Pakistan Army's brigade headquarters in Bagh district, nearly ten PLA members will remain stationed there. The ten personnel would include three officers as well. In June, Pakistan had also sent a senior Army officer to PLA's headquarters in Beijing. This was done to supposedly improve "integration" between both armies.

Quote Intel reports hinted at collusion between China and Pakistan's armies

"Joint reconnaissance were seen in the forward locations like Deolian and Jura in PoK along with Pakistan's 12 infantry brigade as well as Minimarg-based forces under Force Commander Northern Areas (FCNA) of the Pakistan Army," an India Today report said, citing intel inputs.

Looking back Months ago, Chinese warship was seen in Pakistani waters

The connivance between both countries goes beyond PoK, added IE. With China's help, Pakistan is also hoping to acquire naval assets. In February, a Chinese warship was seen in Pakistani waters, not far from Porbandar. Moreover, Pakistan also acquired a decent number of hexacopters from a Chinese firm, linked with the China-Pakistan-Economic Corridor (CPEC), reports India Today. China is also helping Pakistan expand infrastructure.

Stand-off At LAC, Indo-China tensions not showing signs of subsiding

These reports come amid the persistent tensions along LAC. The Indian Army and PLA are digging in for a long winter, as multiple rounds of military talks didn't yield results in the last few months. India wants PLA to return to its April positions in key areas, but the latter is relenting. Separately, the acquisition of strategic heights by the Indian Army ruffled China's feathers.

Statement Have nothing to say if China taking Pakistan's help: IAF-Chief