A notorious criminal and sharpshooter, who was involved in the attack on Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan earlier in 2000, has been arrested by cops in Maharashtra. The accused, Sunil V Gaikwad, 52, was arrested from Parsik Circle area in Kalwa, Thane on Friday night, three months after he jumped parole, a senior police official confirmed today. Here are more details on this.

Details Police received a tip-off, then laid a trap

The police had received a tip-off that Gaikwad was coming to Parsik Circle area. The officials then organized a trap and nabbed him, senior inspector of Central Crime Unit Anil Honrao told PTI. "We had received a tip-off that Gaikwad is coming to Parsik Circle area. Accordingly, we laid a trap and caught him," he said.

Attack Roshan was shot at in Mumbai in January, 2000

To recall, Roshan was shot at outside his Santa Cruz office in Mumbai in January, 2000. Two assailants, allegedly associated with the gangs of Ali Budesh and Subhash Singh Thakur, had fired six times at him. Two bullets had hit Roshan, leaving him injured. Reportedly, the gangsters had been demanding a share in the international profits of Roshan's superhit film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai.

Accused Gaikwad had come out on parole in June

According to the police, Gaikwad has 11 cases of murder and seven cases of attempt to murder (including the attack on Roshan), filed against him. He is sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case and had been lodged at Nashik Central Jail. He was released on a 28-day parole on June 26. However, he did not return to the prison and was hiding.

Quote He will be handed over to Pant Nagar police

"He (Gaikwad) was expected to return to jail after completion of the parole period. However, he did not do so. He was hiding," Honrao said, adding that the accused would be handed over to the Pant Nagar police, where an offense of escape was registered.

