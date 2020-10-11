Last updated on Oct 11, 2020, 01:41 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Saturday reported over 74,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past the seven million mark. The number of recoveries has also crossed the six million mark.
The death toll climbed to 1,08,391 with over 900 more fatalities in the past 24 hours.
At least two states independently reported record single-day spikes: Kerala (11,755 new cases) and West Bengal (3,591).
Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 69,79,423 COVID-19 cases, including 1,07,416 deaths, 8,83,185 active cases, and 59,88,823 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 70,51,494 cases and 1,08,391 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 60.73 lakh.
Maharashtra: 15,17,434 total cases, 40,040 deaths, 12,55,779 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 7,50,517 total cases, 6,194 deaths, 6,97,699 recoveries.
Karnataka: 7,00,786 total cases, 9,891 deaths, 5,69,947 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 6,51,370 total cases, 10,187 deaths, 5,97,033 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,33,712 total cases, 6,353 deaths, 3,87,149 recoveries.
Delhi: 3,06,559 total cases, 5,740 deaths, 2,78,812 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,91,194 total cases, 5,563 deaths, 2,55,838 recoveries.
Kerala reported the biggest single-day spike of 11,755 cases, pushing the total to 2,79,855. The death toll is 978 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur), while 1,82,874 patients have recovered.
West Bengal reported 3,591 new cases, marking a record spike in infections for the fifth consecutive day.
Meanwhile, Karnataka witnessed a massive spike of 10,517 new cases.
1,221 new cases pushed Gujarat's tally past 1.5 lakh. The state's total has reached 1,50,415, which includes 3,560 deaths and 1,30,897 recoveries.
Chhattisgarh saw a spike of 2,688 cases, pushing the tally to 1,40,258. The death toll has climbed to 1,235, while 1,11,654 patients have recovered.
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi 11,416, 5,653, and 2,866 new cases respectively.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.