Schools in Uttar Pradesh have been allowed to reopen in a phased manner from October 19, the state government announced on Saturday. The schools of all boards that are situated outside containment zones will reopen after remaining shut for more than six months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision comes following the Centre's recent nod for reopening of schools. Here's more.

Details Classes will be held in two separate shifts

According to the state government's order, classes will be held in two separate shifts and students called on alternate days. Further, all the necessary protocols regarding social distancing and sanitation of the premises will have to be followed by schools. In the first shift, students of Classes 9-10 may come to school, while in the second shift, students of Classes 11-12 may attend.

Details Written consent from parents is mandatory

Furthermore, a maximum of 50% of students should be called in a day and the remaining 50% on the following day, so that proper social distancing can be followed. Importantly, students will only be allowed to attend classes after furnishing a written permission from their parents or guardians in this regard, the government has stated.

SOPs Those who may show virus symptoms shall be sent home

All the students, teachers, and staff members must wear masks and the school management should arrange reserve masks, the order added. In case any student, teacher, or other employees show symptoms of cold or fever, they shall be sent home after a preliminary test. That apart, schools are required to undertake proper sanitization before every shift on a regular basis.

COVID-19 Online teaching shall be continued and encouraged