In a rare letter to the Chief Justice of India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has accused Justice NV Ramana of the Supreme Court of conspiring against his state government. Reddy claimed Justice Ramana—next in line to be the CJI—and other Andhra Pradesh High Court judges influenced the HC roster to pass judgments in favor of the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Letter Judges rostered to handle cases important to ex-CM: Reddy

In the eight-page letter to CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde, CM Reddy expressed "pain and anguish" that the "August institution of the high court is being used to destabilize and topple the democratically elected government." The letter claimed HC Chief Justice and four other judges, who have been named, were rostered to handle cases important to TDP chief and former state CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Information Favorable judgments 'obstructed Reddy government's work'

In the letter, dated October 6, Reddy said the favorable judgments "obstructed the work of his own government, both in policy decisions and investigations initiated to expose alleged corruption during the time of Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister."

Cases Reddy cited media gag order on alleged Amravati land deals

Reddy cited the example of an HC gag order on media reporting in the Amaravati land allotment issue. At a press briefing on Saturday, the CM's Principal Advisor, Ajeya Kallam, distributed copies of the letter. He also read out a note wherein the CM refers to the "questionable transactions of land" involving two daughters of Justice Ramana and others in Amaravati.

Other details Reddy asked CJI to ensure 'state judiciary's neutrality is maintained'