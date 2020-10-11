Last updated on Oct 11, 2020, 02:47 pm
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
In a rare letter to the Chief Justice of India, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has accused Justice NV Ramana of the Supreme Court of conspiring against his state government.
Reddy claimed Justice Ramana—next in line to be the CJI—and other Andhra Pradesh High Court judges influenced the HC roster to pass judgments in favor of the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP).
In the eight-page letter to CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde, CM Reddy expressed "pain and anguish" that the "August institution of the high court is being used to destabilize and topple the democratically elected government."
The letter claimed HC Chief Justice and four other judges, who have been named, were rostered to handle cases important to TDP chief and former state CM Chandrababu Naidu.
In the letter, dated October 6, Reddy said the favorable judgments "obstructed the work of his own government, both in policy decisions and investigations initiated to expose alleged corruption during the time of Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister."
Reddy cited the example of an HC gag order on media reporting in the Amaravati land allotment issue.
At a press briefing on Saturday, the CM's Principal Advisor, Ajeya Kallam, distributed copies of the letter.
He also read out a note wherein the CM refers to the "questionable transactions of land" involving two daughters of Justice Ramana and others in Amaravati.
Reddy has asked CJI Bobde to "consider initiating such steps as may be considered fit and proper to ensure that the state judiciary's neutrality is maintained."
Notably, Reddy had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on October 6. It was said that the leaders discussed various issues in Andhra Pradesh.
Two weeks earlier, Reddy had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.
