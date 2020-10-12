Last updated on Oct 12, 2020, 01:46 am
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Sunday reported nearly 68,000 fresh coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally to 71.2 lakh cases.
The death toll climbed to 1,09,208 as over 800 more fatalities were reported on Sunday.
While Karnataka, Kerala, and Delhi saw massive spikes in infections, West Bengal reported a record single-day rise.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 70,53,806 COVID-19 cases, including 1,08,334 deaths, 8,67,496 active cases, and 60,77,976 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 71,19,288 cases and 1,09,208 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 61.45 lakh.
Maharashtra: 15,28,226 total cases, 40,349 deaths, 12,66,240 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 7,55,727 total cases, 6,224 deaths, 7,03,208 recoveries.
Karnataka: 7,10,309 total cases, 9,966 deaths, 5,80,054 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 6,56,385 total cases, 10,252 deaths, 6,02,038 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,36,979 total cases, 6,394 deaths, 3,90,566 recoveries.
Delhi: 3,09,339 total cases, 5,769 deaths, 2,81,869 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,94,806 total cases, 5,622 deaths, 2,58,948 recoveries.
West Bengal reported 3,612 new cases, marking a record spike in infections for the sixth consecutive day.
Karnataka and Delhi reported spikes of 9,523 and 2,780 new cases.
Kerala reported 9,347 new cases, pushing the total to 2,89,202, which includes 1,82,874 recoveries. With 25 more fatalities, the death toll also crossed 1,000, reaching 1,003 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).
10,792 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, while Andhra Pradesh reported 5,210 new cases.
Assam saw a spike of 396 cases, the lowest spike since early-July. The total has reached 1,93,783, including 816 deaths and 1,64,579 recoveries.
526 new cases in Uttarakhand brought the state's tally to 55,051. The death toll is 747, while 46,642 patients have recovered.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.