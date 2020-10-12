The bereaved family of a 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras in Uttar Pradesh will appear before the Allahabad High Court on Monday to narrate their version of the story. As per reports, five members from the family of the victim, who was allegedly gang-raped by four men of the upper caste, left for Lucknow earlier today. Security was beefed up by the administration.

Context Background: HC asked government, police to explain late-night cremation

The Lucknow bench had on October 1 asked top officials from the government and police to brief it about the case. HC was shaken by the late-night cremation of the woman last month. After being allegedly assaulted on September 14, the victim passed away in Delhi. Her family wasn't allowed to take her mortal remains home, and cops coerced them for a hurried cremation.

Order The incident, including unholy last rites, shocked "our conscience": HC

Earlier, the division bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Jaspreet Singh asked UP additional chief secretary, state police chief, an additional director general of police, Hathras district magistrate, and SP to apprise it about the case. "The incidents which took place after the death of the victim on September 29, 2020, leading up to her cremation, as alleged, have shocked our conscience," said HC.

Series of events Family refused to travel in dark, officials accompanied them today

The family was supposed to arrive in the UP capital last night, but citing "fear" they refused to travel in the dark. They were asked to get ready by 5 am today, the victim's brother told PTI earlier. Visuals showed a number of officials flanking the family as they started their journey. Reportedly, Sub-divisional Magistrate Anjali Gangwar, DM, and SP traveled with the family.

Security 60 personnel stationed at victim's house, eight CCTV cameras installed

Earlier, police said at least 60 security personnel were deployed and eight CCTV cameras were installed at the victim's house to ensure the family's safety. "Officials have been conducting peace meeting in the nearby villages and appealed to them not to pay attention to the rumors," Vineet Jaiswal, who took charge after SP Vikrant Veer was suspended over the spine-chilling case, had said.

Details A register for visitors is being maintained

Further, DIG Police Shalabh Mathur was also sent to Hathras as a nodal officer. The senior officer said a control room, to monitor movements of those entering the family's house, was set up. "A door framed metal detector (DFMD) has also been installed and measures for fire-fighting, too, are present," he said, according to HT. A register of visitors is also being maintained.

Looking back SC also discussed the case, fumed at series of events

Before the HC, the case resonated at the Supreme Court last week, wherein the UP government defended its actions of cremating the victim in the dead of the night. The government said it had credible intel inputs suggesting that those having vested interests could exploit the case to fan violence in the state. Subsequently, SC sought an update on the protection of witnesses.

Probe CBI formally took over the case, registered FIR