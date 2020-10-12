Large parts of Mumbai faced an unprecedented power cut on Monday, forcing angry residents to rant on Twitter. Train services were also affected. As per Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the supply was interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure. On the development, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said power could be restored in an hour. Here's what happened.

What happened Mumbai and Thane suffered due to power cut

Raut explained that a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse led to the power cut in Thane and Mumbai. "Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes," he said. Earlier, BEST PRO Manoj Warade said they were unable to supply electricity to nearly 10 lakh customers. He also apologized for the inconvenience.

Twitter Post Inconvenience is regretted, said TATA Power

Trombay units once the MSETCL transmission lines are connected. inconvenience is regretted. — TataPower (@TataPower) October 12, 2020

Trains Trains affected, commuters advised against panicking

The areas which were worst-affected due to the failure are Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Panvel. Naturally, the power cut also affected train services, seen as a lifeline of Mumbai's high-paced lifestyle. Western and Central Railways informed that services were disrupted while asking commuters to keep patience. The Churchgate-Borivali, CSMT-Kalyan lines were affected. Commuters suffered at Dadar and Mulund Stations too.

Quote Efforts on to restart services: Western Railways

"However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section. Efforts are on to start services in the Churchgate-Borivali section. Commuters are requested not to panic, (sic)," tweeted Western Railways.

Woes As train services were disrupted, passengers grew anxious

At CSMT, commuters got restless. "We are clueless about how long we will have to wait here," a commuter told ANI. Another said he was stuck since 10:00 am. Separately, at the Mumbai Central Railway Station, the BMC made an announcement about the power failure, informing commuters that normalcy is likely to return within 45 minutes to one hour.

Twitter Post Central Railways asked passengers to "bear with them"

#PowerOutage

Mumbai Suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 12, 2020

Details ATMs not working, water supply could be affected

As per reports, ATMs were also not working at few places. A security guard deployed at an SBI ATM in Vartak Nagar, Thane, confirmed that the money-vending machine was rendered useless due to power failure. Separately, BMC asked residents to use water judiciously. "There will be reduced water supply or no supply," the municipal body warned residents.

Airport Airport, both stock exchanges remained unaffected

While trains suffered, bringing most of Mumbai to a halt, the airport remained functional. "Operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is normal," said the PRO. The power failure didn't have an impact on trading at both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), either. "The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning," BSE told CNBC.

Reactions "This is what we get for inflated bills?"

Soon after the power cut, reactions trickled in on Twitter. Amar Butala, the COO of Fox Star Studios, wrote, "And another unannounced power cut by @Adani_Elec_Mum. Start of the week, power cut!! And this is what we pay your inflated bills for! (sic)" "Lavasa Lonavla Alibaug too? Are you serious? Bandra folks were just heading there," tweeted Anupam Gupta.

Tweet Adani Power System said it was working toward restoring normalcy