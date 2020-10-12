-
12 Oct 2020
Power cut in Mumbai disrupts train services, normalcy expected soon
Shalini Ojha
Large parts of Mumbai faced an unprecedented power cut on Monday, forcing angry residents to rant on Twitter. Train services were also affected.
As per Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the supply was interrupted due to TATA's incoming electric supply failure.
On the development, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said power could be restored in an hour.
Here's what happened.
What happened
Mumbai and Thane suffered due to power cut
Raut explained that a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse led to the power cut in Thane and Mumbai. "Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes," he said.
Earlier, BEST PRO Manoj Warade said they were unable to supply electricity to nearly 10 lakh customers.
He also apologized for the inconvenience.
Twitter Post
Inconvenience is regretted, said TATA Power
Trombay units once the MSETCL transmission lines are connected. inconvenience is regretted.— TataPower (@TataPower) October 12, 2020
Trains
Trains affected, commuters advised against panicking
The areas which were worst-affected due to the failure are Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Panvel.
Naturally, the power cut also affected train services, seen as a lifeline of Mumbai's high-paced lifestyle.
Western and Central Railways informed that services were disrupted while asking commuters to keep patience.
The Churchgate-Borivali, CSMT-Kalyan lines were affected. Commuters suffered at Dadar and Mulund Stations too.
Quote
Efforts on to restart services: Western Railways
"However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road & it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section. Efforts are on to start services in the Churchgate-Borivali section. Commuters are requested not to panic, (sic)," tweeted Western Railways.
Woes
As train services were disrupted, passengers grew anxious
-
At CSMT, commuters got restless. "We are clueless about how long we will have to wait here," a commuter told ANI.
Another said he was stuck since 10:00 am.
Separately, at the Mumbai Central Railway Station, the BMC made an announcement about the power failure, informing commuters that normalcy is likely to return within 45 minutes to one hour.
Twitter Post
Central Railways asked passengers to "bear with them"
-
#PowerOutage— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 12, 2020
Mumbai Suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us.
-
ATMs not working, water supply could be affected
-
As per reports, ATMs were also not working at few places.
A security guard deployed at an SBI ATM in Vartak Nagar, Thane, confirmed that the money-vending machine was rendered useless due to power failure.
Separately, BMC asked residents to use water judiciously. "There will be reduced water supply or no supply," the municipal body warned residents.
-
Airport, both stock exchanges remained unaffected
-
While trains suffered, bringing most of Mumbai to a halt, the airport remained functional. "Operations at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is normal," said the PRO.
The power failure didn't have an impact on trading at both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), either.
"The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning," BSE told CNBC.
Reactions
"This is what we get for inflated bills?"
Soon after the power cut, reactions trickled in on Twitter.
Amar Butala, the COO of Fox Star Studios, wrote, "And another unannounced power cut by @Adani_Elec_Mum. Start of the week, power cut!! And this is what we pay your inflated bills for! (sic)"
"Lavasa Lonavla Alibaug too? Are you serious? Bandra folks were just heading there," tweeted Anupam Gupta.
Tweet
Adani Power System said it was working toward restoring normalcy
-
Meanwhile, Adani Power System said it was able to sustain the grid failure.
"AEML is currently supplying to critical services in Mumbai Around 385MW through AEML Dahanu generation. Our teams are working to restore the supply in the affected areas at the earliest. We regret the inconvenience caused," a tweet read.
Notably, no disruptions were reported from hospitals as well.