A 16-year-old boy was detained on Sunday from Kutch district in Gujarat for allegedly issuing rape threats against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year-old daughter. The accused, a Class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was taken for questioning in connection with a threat message posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni's wife Sakshi, a few days ago. Here are more details.

Details An FIR was filed with the Ranchi Police

The police in Kutch swung into action after the Ranchi Police shared information about the boy with them, and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message. The police has since confirmed the identity of the accused. They said the boy will be handed over to the Ranchi police as a complaint was lodged there.

Quote Ranchi Police to take custody of accused tomorrow

"We have confirmed that the boy is the same who had posted the message. He will be handed over to Ranchi police," the police said, adding that a team of Ranchi Police is likely to reach Kutch tomorrow to take custody of the accused.

Details Trolls abused Dhoni, his team over poor performance

Reportedly, the teenager confessed to have posted the threat message following an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Dhoni-led CSK and KKR. In fact, many trolls have posted abuses and threats directed at Dhoni and his teammates, after his side failed to impress in the ongoing tournament. CSK is at seventh position on points table, having lost five out of seven matches so far.

Information Security beefed up at Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse

Meanwhile, security has also been beefed up at Dhoni's farmhouse located on the outskirts of Ranchi, following the threats against his family. Notably, Dhoni's wife and daughter, Ziva, have stayed back at the property, while the IPL is being held in the UAE.

