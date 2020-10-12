Last updated on Oct 12, 2020, 05:56 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
A 16-year-old boy was detained on Sunday from Kutch district in Gujarat for allegedly issuing rape threats against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's five-year-old daughter.
The accused, a Class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was taken for questioning in connection with a threat message posted on the Instagram account of Dhoni's wife Sakshi, a few days ago.
Here are more details.
The police in Kutch swung into action after the Ranchi Police shared information about the boy with them, and asked them to confirm if he was the one who had posted the threat message.
The police has since confirmed the identity of the accused. They said the boy will be handed over to the Ranchi police as a complaint was lodged there.
"We have confirmed that the boy is the same who had posted the message. He will be handed over to Ranchi police," the police said, adding that a team of Ranchi Police is likely to reach Kutch tomorrow to take custody of the accused.
Reportedly, the teenager confessed to have posted the threat message following an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Dhoni-led CSK and KKR.
In fact, many trolls have posted abuses and threats directed at Dhoni and his teammates, after his side failed to impress in the ongoing tournament. CSK is at seventh position on points table, having lost five out of seven matches so far.
Meanwhile, security has also been beefed up at Dhoni's farmhouse located on the outskirts of Ranchi, following the threats against his family. Notably, Dhoni's wife and daughter, Ziva, have stayed back at the property, while the IPL is being held in the UAE.
The abuses and threats against Dhoni and his family have been criticized by many within the sports fraternity and even political leaders.
Players' failure to perform "does not give anyone authority to give a threat to a young child (sic)," said former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.
MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called it "the most disgusting example of how social media platforms are being misused."
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.