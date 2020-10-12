Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that after Pakistan, China seems to now be creating a border row, as though the nations are on a mission. The Minister's remark comes months into a border dispute between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh. Military and diplomatic level talks held since the May 2020 escalation have proven fruitless.

Context Singh spoke during inauguration of 44 key bridges

On Monday, Singh addressed an online event inaugurating 44 bridges to improve the movement of troops in areas along India's border. The 44 bridges include 10 in Jammu and Kashmir, eight each in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand, four each in Punjab and Sikkim, and two in Himachal Pradesh. Singh said that India is not only confronting border conflicts but also leading major development.

Quote 'Seems as though border dispute being created under mission'

During the event, Singh said, "You are well aware of the conditions created along our Northern and Eastern borders. First, it was Pakistan, and now also by China, as if a border dispute is being created under a mission." "We have a border of about 7,000 km with these countries where the tension continues," Singh went on.

India-China row India-China border tensions escalated after May stand-off

Tensions along the LAC rose after a stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces near the Pangong Tso lake in early-May. Even as both sides held talks for a peaceful resolution, another clash in Galwan Valley led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers and a disputed number of Chinese casualties. The situation continues to be tense with fresh border escalations in late-August.

Quote 'These roads not only for strategic needs'

While inaugurating the bridges, Singh further said, "Our armed forces personnel are deployed in large numbers in areas where transport is not available throughout the year." "These roads are not only for strategic needs, but they also reflect equal participation of all stakeholders in the development of the nation," added Singh, as he also laid the foundation stone for Nechiphu Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh.

BRO Singh also praised Border Roads Organisation

Singh praised the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its role in developing the infrastructure, even during the coronavirus lockdown. Despite unprecedented snowfall which broke a 60-year record, all strategic passes and roads were cleared for traffic about one month before their average yearly opening dates, he said, adding that the organization cut 2,200 kilometers of roads during the last two years.

Information No reduction in BRO budget despite COVID-19: Singh