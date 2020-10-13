Last updated on Oct 13, 2020, 03:06 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
As the pace of the coronavirus outbreak slows down, India on Monday reported roughly 54,000 fresh infections, marking the lowest single-day spike in almost two months.
The nationwide tally has now climbed to 71.7 lakh cases. The recovery rate has further risen to 86.7%.
Meanwhile, the death toll reached 1,09,914 with over 700 more fatalities being reported on Monday.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 71,20,538 COVID-19 cases, including 1,09,150 deaths, 8,61,853 active cases, and 61,49,535 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 71,73,559 cases and 1,09,914 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 62.2 lakh.
Maharashtra: 15,35,315 total cases, 40,514 deaths, 12,81,896 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 7,58,951 total cases, 6,256 deaths, 7,08,712 recoveries.
Karnataka: 7,17,915 total cases, 10,036 deaths, 5,92,084 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 6,61,264 total cases, 10,314 deaths, 6,07,203 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,39,161 total cases, 6,438 deaths, 3,93,908 recoveries.
Delhi: 3,11,188 total cases, 5,809 deaths, 2,84,844 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,98,389 total cases, 5,682 deaths, 2,62,103 recoveries.
After a slew of record daily spikes over the past week, West Bengal registered 3,583 new cases.
7,089 new cases were registered in Maharashtra, marking the lowest single-day spike since mid-July.
With 3,224 new cases, Andhra Pradesh also reported its lowest single-day spike since mid-July.
Daily new cases dipped again in Delhi as 1,849 more people tested positive for the virus.
Tamil Nadu saw a spike of 4,879 new cases, the first time in almost three months that daily new cases dropped below 5,000.
In Karnataka, 7,606 new cases were registered, the lowest single-day spike this past week.
Kerala reported 5,930 new cases, pushing the state's tally to 2,95,132, which includes 1,99,634 recoveries. The death toll is 1,025 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).
