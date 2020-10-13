As the pace of the coronavirus outbreak slows down, India on Monday reported roughly 54,000 fresh infections, marking the lowest single-day spike in almost two months.

The nationwide tally has now climbed to 71.7 lakh cases. The recovery rate has further risen to 86.7%.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 1,09,914 with over 700 more fatalities being reported on Monday.

Here are more updates.