The family of the 19-year-old girl, whose assault and death in Hathras jolted India, said on Monday that they won't be immersing her ashes — a mandatory ritual for the dead — until they get justice. These remarks came after the kin recorded their statements before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court. During the hearing, HC seemed visibly upset with the administration.

Context Background: Police's coercion for cremation was questioned by HC

HC took suo motu cognizance of the case after the last rites of the victim, in the dead of the intervening night of September 29 and 30, sparked anger across India. The woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by four men of the upper caste, was given an unholy cremation after cops forced the family. They didn't let the family take her mortal remains home.

What happened Family told court the cremation happened against their wishes

Yesterday, amid tight security, five members from her family — her parents, two brothers, and one sister-in-law — reached Lucknow and recorded their statements. Senior advocate Jaideep Narain Mathur, who was the amicus curiae in the case, said the family informed the court the cremation was done against their wishes. Counsel Seema Kushwaha said they want the case transferred outside Uttar Pradesh, reports IE.

Quote "Would you have gotten money if she died of coronavirus?"

According to The Wire, the deceased's father submitted in court that the DM had allegedly told him, "You are getting Rs. 25 lakh from the chief minister's fund, do you think you would have got that if your daughter had died due to coronavirus?"

Hearing Top officials of UP administration were present during hearing

As the division bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and Rajan Roy heard the family's ordeal, Hathras District Magistrate, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi, Director General of Police HC Awasthy, Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar and Hathras' new SP Vineet Jaiswal were also present. Advocate Mathur informed that DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar spoke of law and order problems.

Quote DM claimed cremation's decision was taken locally, Lucknow wasn't involved

"Hathras District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar told the court that they had inputs about a huge law and order problem the next morning, following which they took the decision to carry out the cremation," Mathur said, adding that DM denied taking instructions from Lucknow.

Questions "What if the girl came from a rich family?:" HC

The court pulled up the administration over the last rites. "The court asked the District Magistrate - 'What if it was a girl from a rich family? Would you have cremated her the same way?" Kushwaha told NDTV. In pictures from that night, officials were seen coercing the wailing family and taking the body to the cremation area, even when villagers protested.

Details Administration's "high-handedness" under court's scrutiny

HC apparently quoted a 1995 Supreme Court verdict, which underlined that "Right to Life" as specified under Article 21, encompasses "Right to Dignity," as well, meaning that the dead should be respected. Reportedly, the court will be judging the case on three issues — whether constitutional rights were violated; whether police followed rituals for cremation; and if the administration acted in a "high-handed" manner.

Question Court asked top cop how he knew woman wasn't raped

HC also slammed top cop Praveen Kumar for reportedly casting doubts on whether the woman was raped or not. "How do you know she wasn't raped? Has the investigation concluded? Please go through the new rape law of 2013," the court advised him. The four accused, who have been arrested, have claimed innocence and blamed the victim's family for murdering her.

Submission Meanwhile, DM said maintaining peace was sacrosanct for them

DM Laxkar reiterated that the administration's actions were driven by credible intel inputs. "There are also intelligence inputs of funding to the Bhim Army through PFI to disturb the harmony of the state. There are also inputs about some Naxal organizations who were also plotting communal riots in the state," he submitted. "Justice for Hathras" website also wanted to disrupt peace, he claimed.

Emotions Father declared ashes won't be immersed until they get justice

Speaking after the hearing, the victim's brother said the HC asked about cremation. "The hearing lasted about an hour and most of the conversation was in English, but the court was definitely not happy with the DM," he said. Her father said, "We seek justice now, we will not be immersing the ashes until we get justice." The next hearing is on November 2.

Twitter Post Soon, a CBI team will get on with the investigation