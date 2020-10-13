In a bizarre turn of events, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled a chip made of cow dung on Monday announcing that it reduces harmful radiations from mobiles. Named Gausatva Kavach, the unusual chip has been manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala. The chip was released at the launch of "Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan," a campaign focusing on promoting products related to cow dung.

Statement The chip is anti-radiation, claimed Kathiria

At the launch, Kathiria said, "Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It is scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases. (sic)" He also cited the example of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who reportedly recently confessed to drinking cow urine, to talk about the benefits of cow dung.

Quote He claimed Akshay Kumar ate "cow dung"

"You must have heard a few days ago that the actor Akshay Kumar...He has eaten cow dung. You can eat it. It is a medicine. But we have forgotten our science (sic)," he claimed.

Twitter Post You can watch the video here

#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020

Details Formed in 2019, RKA comes under Ministry of Fisheries

To note, RKA comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and was formed on February 6, 2019. The announcement regarding its formation was made in the Union Budget of 2019-20. Kathiria said the body has started a research project. "We want to do research on these subjects which we consider a myth," he went on.

Cost These chips are priced between Rs. 50 and Rs. 100

He told IE over 500 guashalas make these chips, costing somewhere between Rs. 50 and Rs. 100. "One person is exporting such chips to the US, where it is sold at about $10 each," he claimed. When questioned if these chips are certified, he answered in the negative. "These are not certified but tested. It can be tested in any laboratory," he said.

Diyas Kathiria wants countrymen to get vocal about local