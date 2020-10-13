Last updated on Oct 13, 2020, 03:10 pm
Hi,
Written byShalini Ojha
In a bizarre turn of events, Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria unveiled a chip made of cow dung on Monday announcing that it reduces harmful radiations from mobiles.
Named Gausatva Kavach, the unusual chip has been manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.
The chip was released at the launch of "Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan," a campaign focusing on promoting products related to cow dung.
At the launch, Kathiria said, "Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It is scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It will be safeguarded against diseases. (sic)"
He also cited the example of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who reportedly recently confessed to drinking cow urine, to talk about the benefits of cow dung.
"You must have heard a few days ago that the actor Akshay Kumar...He has eaten cow dung. You can eat it. It is a medicine. But we have forgotten our science (sic)," he claimed.
#WATCH: Cow dung will protect everyone, it is anti-radiation... It's scientifically proven...This is a radiation chip that can be used in mobile phones to reduce radiation. It'll be safeguard against diseases: Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria (12.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/bgr9WZPUxK— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2020
To note, RKA comes under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, and was formed on February 6, 2019. The announcement regarding its formation was made in the Union Budget of 2019-20.
Kathiria said the body has started a research project.
"We want to do research on these subjects which we consider a myth," he went on.
He told IE over 500 guashalas make these chips, costing somewhere between Rs. 50 and Rs. 100.
"One person is exporting such chips to the US, where it is sold at about $10 each," he claimed.
When questioned if these chips are certified, he answered in the negative. "These are not certified but tested. It can be tested in any laboratory," he said.
He also unveiled other cow dung-linked products. Earthen lamps, candles, incense, paperweights, idols of gods, and goddesses were among the items launched at the event.
Kathiria said the body hopes to light 33 crore diyas made of cow dung this Diwali.
He also appealed countrymen to reject Made in China diyas and push Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make In India" agenda.
