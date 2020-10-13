The team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), probing the Hathras gang-rape case, took the victim's brother with it on Tuesday for questioning, reports said. After reaching the village, where the incident happened, the CBI team also took the deceased's mother to the crime spot. She had just returned from the hospital after a brief visit. Here's what went down.

Background Context: A Dalit woman was raped, assaulted; four accused arrested

In the Uttar Pradesh district, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was dragged by her dupatta, and raped, allegedly by four men of upper caste last month. She succumbed to injuries on September 29 and the same night, UP police forced the family for cremation. The hurried last rites sparked outrage; Allahabad High Court took suo motu cognizance and Supreme Court also heard the matter.

CBI probe CBI took over probe fulfilling UP government's demand

Facing widespread criticism, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government last week urged the Supreme Court to direct a CBI probe into the case to ensure that no vested interests can create a false narrative with "oblique motives." The government has claimed the late-night cremation was done to avoid violence the following day. India's premier investigating agency took over the case last Sunday.

Series of events Team collected samples from ground zero

Today, the CBI team, headed by DSP Seema Pahuja, reached the fields, where the young woman was brutally tortured. Ahead of their visit, the area was cordoned off by local police. The team also collected samples from the fields today, month after the spine-chilling case happened on September 14. The unwell mother was also brought to the site, where a forensic expert was present.

Quote Probe has just begun, can't say much: Victim's brother

"We can't say anything about the CBI probe which has just begun. We were asked to recall the sequence of events. We are satisfied with the security arrangements," NDTV quoted one the victim's brothers today. The CBI team also visited the cremation site.

Grief I could have saved her, victim's mother told earlier

To note, the attackers pounced upon the victim when she was out for some farm work. Her mother had earlier said, "I was sitting 100 meter from her. I could have saved her. I wish I wasn't hard of hearing." The case took a new turn when the prime accused, Sandeep Thakur, said the victim's family was against their friendship, hence, killed her.

Details As victim's brother was taken away, media asked questions

Today, just as the CBI team was taking the victim's brother along, news reporters questioned about the next steps. Neither the brother nor anyone from CBI spoke anything when the former was being pushed into a car. Yesterday, five members from the victim's family narrated their ordeal before the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court and said the cremation was done forcefully.

