India on Tuesday reported over 63,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 72.3 lakh cases. The death toll climbed to 1,10,641 as over 700 more fatalities were reported on Tuesday. Notably, Kerala surpassed West Bengal as the seventh worst-hit state in the nation. Bengal, on the other hand, witnessed a record single-day spike in infections. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 71,75,880 COVID-19 cases, 1,09,856 deaths

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 71,75,880 COVID-19 cases, including 1,09,856 deaths, 8,38,729 active cases, and 62,27,295 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 72,37,284 cases and 1,10,641 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries neared 63 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Tuesday

Maharashtra: 15,43,837 total cases, 40,701 deaths, 12,97,252 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 7,63,573 total cases, 6,291 deaths, 7,14,427 recoveries. Karnataka: 7,26,106 total cases, 10,123 deaths, 6,02,505 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 6,65,930 total cases, 10,371 deaths, 6,12,320 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 4,42,118 total cases, 6,466 deaths, 3,97,570 recoveries. Delhi: 3,14,224 total cases, 5,854 deaths, 2,86,880 recoveries. Kerala: 3,03,896 total cases, 1,046 deaths, 2,07,357 recoveries.

Key updates West Bengal reports record spike; infections dip in Tamil Nadu

8,764 more people tested positive in Kerala on Tuesday. West Bengal registered the highest single-day spike of 3,631 new cases. The state's tally has reached 3,02,020 cases, which includes 5,744 deaths and 2,65,288 recoveries. 4,666 new cases were registered in Tamil Nadu, marking the lowest single-day spike since mid-July. Daily new cases rose in Delhi as 3,036 more people tested positive.

Key updates 8.5k new cases in Maharashtra; Rajasthan's tally crosses 1.47 lakh