Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana reeled under heavy rainfall, triggered by a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. The IT city's streets were flooded, cars floated in the water, and at least 15 people died in downpour-related incidents. Several areas suffered due to power-cut. The weakened depression entered Telangana after traversing Andhra Pradesh and is likely to move toward Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Record Hyderabad witnessed wettest October day since 1903

Hyderabad hasn't witnessed such an unprecedented downpour since 1903. Throughout Tuesday, the city saw heavy rainfall; by Wednesday 8:30 am the rain was recorded at 191.8 mm in just 24 hours. The MeT department issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad, saying that the upcoming 12 hours are extremely crucial. People were asked to stay indoors with the state government declaring a holiday today and tomorrow.

Quote IMD explained what triggered sudden rainfall in Hyderabad

"Depression over western parts of Telangana near latitude 17.7°N and longitude 78.1°E, about 50 km west of Hyderabad (Telangana) is a potential cause of the sudden outpour of rainwater in the city and surrounding areas," IMD said, as per Deccan Chronicle.

Havoc NDRF, SDRF teams tasked with rescue operations

The extent of damage caused by rains was seen on social media, where pictures from the Hyderabad streets didn't stop coming in. NDRF and SDRF teams were tasked with evacuating people from low-lying areas. From Toli Chowki's Nadeem colony, over 600 people from 170 homes were rescued using boats. Parked cars were drowned in the rainwater; in some places, four-wheelers were overturned.

Twitter Post The city woke up to horrifying visuals

#Hyderabad woke up with some horrible rain disaster visuals this morning. At 8AM Depression over western parts of #Telangana located about 50 km west of #Hyderabad. To move west northwestwards gradually weaken into a Well marked Low-Pressure Area in next 12 hrs. #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/0oWp4HKDaN — Aashish (@Ashi_IndiaToday) October 14, 2020

Video Strong current swept man away, helpless eye-witnesses couldn't help

In the most dramatic video to have emerged from Hyderabad, a man was seen being washed away by the floodwater in Barkas, near Falaknuma. He tried holding on to anything to save himself, but the strong currents drove him away. Eye-witnesses screamed but the fear kept them away from helping the man. Trees and poles were uprooted as well.

Twitter Post The clip can be viewed here

Most frightening video of a man being washed away in the force of the flood waters at #Barkas near #Falaknuma; not very sure if he could be rescued; unimaginable that regular roads can look like fast-flowing streams #HyderabadRains; video shared by Ruby channel @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/iS1LvvZ6ki — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 14, 2020

Dead Two-month-old among those who died in Hyderabad

In a heart-wrenching incident, nine people, including a two-month-old, died last night after a compound wall collapsed. The situation in Telangana is being closely monitored by CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. In neighboring Andhra Pradesh, ten people died due to rain-related incidents in the last 48 hours. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held a high-level meeting and also ordered compensation for the bereaved families.

Prediction Heavy rainfall expected in Maharashtra and Karnataka