The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines to gradually reopen from the coronavirus lockdown under its 'Mission Begin Again'. Significantly, the guidelines allow the graded resumption of Mumbai Metro rail services from October 15. Mumbai Metro has announced that it will resume operations from October 19. Government and private libraries are also allowed to reopen from Thursday in adherence to strict COVID-19 protocols.

Details Department of Urban Development to issue SOPs for Metro resumption

According to the government order, Metro services are allowed to resume from Thursday and relevant Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be issued by the Urban Development department. Metro services were halted when the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 had come into force in late-March. In a tweet, Mumbai Metro announced its decision to resume operations from 8:30 am on Monday.

Twitter Post Mumbai Metro decides to resume services from 8:30 am Monday

@MumMetro is thankful to Government of Maharashtra for allowing metro operations. We have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs, and are set to restart passenger operations from Monday, 19th October 2020, 8:30 am. #MissionBeginAgain #HaveANiceDay — Mumbai Metro (@MumMetro) October 14, 2020

Information In October, inter-district train travel was allowed to resume

In October, the resumption of inter-district train travel had been allowed. Regular operations of Mumbai's suburban train system, however, remain prohibited. In August earlier this year, the state government had allowed the resumption of inter-district travel by buses operated by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation.

Other relaxations Markets, shops to stay open till 9 pm

The government has allowed business-to-business exhibitions and local weekly bazaars outside containment zones. Markets and shops have been allowed to remain open for two additional hours till 9 pm from October 15 to reduce crowding. Domestic passengers arriving at airports will no longer be stamped after COVID-19 testing. Health check-up and stamping of passengers at railway stations will also be stopped.

Outbreak With over 15 lakh infections, Maharashtra is India's worst-hit state