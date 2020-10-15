India on Wednesday reported over 67,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past 73 lakh cases.

The death toll climbed to 1,11,331 as almost 700 more fatalities were reported on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, over nine crore samples were tested for COVID-19 with 11,45,015 tests conducted on Tuesday alone, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Here are more details.