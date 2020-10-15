Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 03:46 am
Hi,
Siddhant Pandey
India on Wednesday reported over 67,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally past 73 lakh cases.
The death toll climbed to 1,11,331 as almost 700 more fatalities were reported on Wednesday.
As of Tuesday, over nine crore samples were tested for COVID-19 with 11,45,015 tests conducted on Tuesday alone, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 72,39,389 COVID-19 cases, including 1,10,586 deaths, 8,26,876 active cases, and 63,01,927 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 73,04,937 cases and 1,11,331 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 63.8 lakh.
Maharashtra: 15,54,389 total cases, 40,859 deaths, 13,16,769 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 7,67,465 total cases, 6,319 deaths, 7,19,477 recoveries.
Karnataka: 7,35,371 total cases, 10,198 deaths, 6,11,167 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 6,70,392 total cases, 10,423 deaths, 6,17,403 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,44,711 total cases, 6,507 deaths, 4,01,306 recoveries.
Delhi: 3,17,548 total cases, 5,898 deaths, 2,89,747 recoveries.
Kerala: 3,10,140 total cases, 1,066 deaths, 2,15,149 recoveries.
With 3,677 new cases, West Bengal reported a record spike for the second consecutive day. The tally has reached 3,05,697 cases, including 5,808 deaths and 2,68,384 recoveries.
Manipur witnessed the highest spike of 301 new cases, pushing the total to 14,094 cases. The death toll is 103, while 10,915 patients have recovered.
Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi reported 9,265, 3,892, and 3,324 new cases.
Maharashtra reported 10,552 new cases, while 6,244 more people tested positive in Kerala.
Tamil Nadu witnessed a further dip in cases with 4,462 fresh infections—the lowest spike since mid-July.
Madhya Pradesh reported 1,046 new cases. After the reconciliation of legacy data from private labs and hospitals, the state's tally reached 1,55,276 cases with 2,686 deaths and 1,38,158 recoveries.
