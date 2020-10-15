-
15 Oct 2020
30 rain-related deaths in Telangana; showers lash Mumbai, Pune
Written byShalini OjhaIndia
After ripping apart Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the deep depression moved toward Maharashtra, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the entire North Konkan region, that includes Mumbai and Thane, for Thursday.
In Telangana, at least 30 people died of rain-related incidents; 19 passed away in the capital Hyderabad alone.
Pune also witnessed a heavy downpour on Wednesday.
What happened
Nine of one family died in Hyderabad
In Hyderabad's wettest October Day since 1903, nine of one family died. The incident happened in Alinagar colony, Mailardevpally, late Tuesday.
The survivor, Md Abdul Taher Qureshi, said when strong currents rode him away, his family members rushed to help him.
"My younger brother tried to save me. He along with his children, grandchildren, and everyone is gone now," Qureshi told, according to IE.
Details
Doctor died of electrocution, 19-day-old after wall crashed into houses
In Ghouse Nagar, a wall of a neighboring compound fell into a row of houses, killing eight people on Tuesday night.
Of them, five belonged to the same family. Among the deceased were Syed Sadiq, aged 15 months, and Syed Zohaib, who was merely 19 days old.
A physiotherapist, Dr. Satish Kumar Reddy, died in Banjara Hills. He reportedly died of electrocution.
Problems
Large parts of Hyderabad marooned, power cuts reported
Last night, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy paid a visit to Hyderabad to understand the situation. Flanked by supporters, he was seen walking on flooded streets.
Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad faced severe water-logging. Areas like Begumpet, Ameerpet, and Panjagutta were also marooned. Power cuts were reported from affected areas.
Considering the situation, the state government declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday.
Twitter Post
Here's a clip from Reddy's visit
Last night MoS Home @kishanreddybjp walked through flooded streets to inspect situation#HyderabadRains https://t.co/ywWYlUQBG1 pic.twitter.com/a6up7SqhVi— Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) October 15, 2020
Meeting
Senior officials asked to remain available, PM spoke to KCR
-
Swinging into action, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held an emergency meeting. All senior officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were asked to remain available on fields.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly spoke to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, assuring all possible help.
Twitter Post
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi hit the streets to take stock
@aimim_national Chief Barrister @asadowaisi Janab Akbaruddin Owaisi #AIMIM MLA’S Corporator’s inspecting Rain Effected Areas In Hyderabad.. pic.twitter.com/294xLPyXK9— 4tv News Channel (@4tvhyd) October 13, 2020
Prediction
Konkan region and Goa must brace for heavy rainfall
As per IMD's bulletin from this morning, the well-marked low-pressure area over Maharashtra will trigger a light to moderate rainfall in most places.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over isolated places in Konkan region, Goa, and adjoining Ghats of Maharashtra.
Strong wind speed reaching 20-30 kmph, gusting to 40 kmph, will prevail over Madhya Maharashtra for 12 hours before decreasing, IMD added.
Twitter Post
Here are the visuals from Mumbai
Heavy Thunderstorms over Mumbai right now. Going to be very heavy rains next couple of hours and couple of more thundershowers tomorrow. Low visibility right now as blinding rains. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/2cuXtTGAMd— Mumbai Rains (@IndiaWeatherMan) October 14, 2020
Pune
Pune received heavy rainfall, situation to continue
The situation in Pune was no different. Last evening, the city received heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunder.
At least 40 people were rescued from flood-affected Nimgaon Ketki village. Two people, who were washed away by strong water currents, were rescued near the Indapur area.
Water entered the Chandanagar police station as well as many houses in low-lying areas.