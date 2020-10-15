After ripping apart Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the deep depression moved toward Maharashtra, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the entire North Konkan region, that includes Mumbai and Thane, for Thursday. In Telangana, at least 30 people died of rain-related incidents; 19 passed away in the capital Hyderabad alone. Pune also witnessed a heavy downpour on Wednesday.

What happened Nine of one family died in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad's wettest October Day since 1903, nine of one family died. The incident happened in Alinagar colony, Mailardevpally, late Tuesday. The survivor, Md Abdul Taher Qureshi, said when strong currents rode him away, his family members rushed to help him. "My younger brother tried to save me. He along with his children, grandchildren, and everyone is gone now," Qureshi told, according to IE.

Details Doctor died of electrocution, 19-day-old after wall crashed into houses

In Ghouse Nagar, a wall of a neighboring compound fell into a row of houses, killing eight people on Tuesday night. Of them, five belonged to the same family. Among the deceased were Syed Sadiq, aged 15 months, and Syed Zohaib, who was merely 19 days old. A physiotherapist, Dr. Satish Kumar Reddy, died in Banjara Hills. He reportedly died of electrocution.

Problems Large parts of Hyderabad marooned, power cuts reported

Last night, MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy paid a visit to Hyderabad to understand the situation. Flanked by supporters, he was seen walking on flooded streets. Vanasthalipuram, Dammaiguda, Attapur Main Road, and Musheerabad faced severe water-logging. Areas like Begumpet, Ameerpet, and Panjagutta were also marooned. Power cuts were reported from affected areas. Considering the situation, the state government declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meeting Senior officials asked to remain available, PM spoke to KCR

Swinging into action, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav held an emergency meeting. All senior officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation were asked to remain available on fields. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reportedly spoke to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, assuring all possible help.

Prediction Konkan region and Goa must brace for heavy rainfall

As per IMD's bulletin from this morning, the well-marked low-pressure area over Maharashtra will trigger a light to moderate rainfall in most places. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over isolated places in Konkan region, Goa, and adjoining Ghats of Maharashtra. Strong wind speed reaching 20-30 kmph, gusting to 40 kmph, will prevail over Madhya Maharashtra for 12 hours before decreasing, IMD added.

Heavy Thunderstorms over Mumbai right now. Going to be very heavy rains next couple of hours and couple of more thundershowers tomorrow. Low visibility right now as blinding rains. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/2cuXtTGAMd — Mumbai Rains (@IndiaWeatherMan) October 14, 2020

Pune Pune received heavy rainfall, situation to continue