Married for 17 years, a woman in Haryana was subjected to inhumane treatment by her husband for over a year. She was locked up inside a toilet and not given much to eat. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old victim was rescued and her husband was arrested. The incident was reported from Rishpur village in Panipat district. Further probe is underway. Here are more details.

What happened Woman was found lying inside a stinky toilet

The rescue operation was led by Women Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Rajni Gupta, who received information about a woman being confined. With her team, Gupta reached the house and found the woman lying inside a stinky toilet. She had been confined for 1.5 years, reports HT. Gupta said the woman hadn't been fed and ate eight chapatis when offered.

Claims She is unstable, took her to doctors, claimed husband

The woman's husband, Naresh, claimed she was mentally unstable. "We ask her to sit outside but she does not sit there. We have taken her to doctors but there was no improvement in her condition," he said. The couple has three children. Officials, however, weren't convinced with the "mentally unstable" claim as Naresh couldn't furnish any document about her alleged illness.

Statement Can't confirm if she was mentally unstable or not: Gupta

Gupta said conversations with the frail victim indicated that she was mentally sound. "We can not confirm whether she is mentally unstable or not, but she was locked in the toilet. We rescued her and washed her hair. We have filed a police complaint. Police will take action accordingly," she said. During captivity, the victim wasn't even provided drinking water, said Gupta.

Action Accused has been booked, police would take doctors' opinion