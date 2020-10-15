Last updated on Oct 15, 2020, 12:25 pm
Shalini Ojha
Married for 17 years, a woman in Haryana was subjected to inhumane treatment by her husband for over a year. She was locked up inside a toilet and not given much to eat.
On Wednesday, the 35-year-old victim was rescued and her husband was arrested.
The incident was reported from Rishpur village in Panipat district. Further probe is underway.
The rescue operation was led by Women Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer Rajni Gupta, who received information about a woman being confined.
With her team, Gupta reached the house and found the woman lying inside a stinky toilet. She had been confined for 1.5 years, reports HT.
Gupta said the woman hadn't been fed and ate eight chapatis when offered.
The woman's husband, Naresh, claimed she was mentally unstable. "We ask her to sit outside but she does not sit there. We have taken her to doctors but there was no improvement in her condition," he said.
The couple has three children.
Officials, however, weren't convinced with the "mentally unstable" claim as Naresh couldn't furnish any document about her alleged illness.
Gupta said conversations with the frail victim indicated that she was mentally sound.
"We can not confirm whether she is mentally unstable or not, but she was locked in the toilet. We rescued her and washed her hair. We have filed a police complaint. Police will take action accordingly," she said.
During captivity, the victim wasn't even provided drinking water, said Gupta.
Reports claimed the woman's children's behavior toward her was also bad. The children, all minors, will be counseled to understand if they helped the father in the crime.
Surender Dahiya, the in-charge of Sanoli police station, said Naresh has been booked under IPC Sections 498A and 342, HT reports.
The woman was taken to Civil Hospital initially and is now with her cousin.
