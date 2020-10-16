Last updated on Oct 16, 2020, 01:27 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Thursday reported over 63,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 73.68 lakh cases.
The death toll climbed to 1,12,214 as over 800 more fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.
While infections continued to dip in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal witnessed the highest single-day spike for the third consecutive day.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 73,07,097 COVID-19 cases, including 1,11,266 deaths, 8,12,390 active cases, and 63,83,441 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 73,68,533 cases and 1,12,214 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 64.5 lakh.
Maharashtra: 15,64,615 total cases, 41,196 deaths, 13,30,483 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 7,71,503 total cases, 6,357 deaths, 7,25,099 recoveries.
Karnataka: 7,43,848 total cases, 10,283 deaths, 6,20,008 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 6,74,802 total cases, 10,472 deaths, 6,22,458 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,47,383 total cases, 6,543 deaths, 4,04,545 recoveries.
Delhi: 3,21,031 total cases, 5,924 deaths, 2,92,502 recoveries.
Kerala: 3,17,929 total cases, 1,089 deaths, 2,22,231 recoveries.
With 3,720 new cases, West Bengal reported a record spike for the third consecutive day. The tally has reached 3,09,417 cases, including 5,870 deaths and 2,71,563 recoveries.
Karnataka, Kerala, and Delhi reported massive spikes of 8,477, 7,789, and 3,483 new cases.
10,226 more people tested positive in Maharashtra. In Tamil Nadu, 4,410 fresh cases were reported as infections dipped further.
1,276 new cases pushed Bihar's tally past two lakh. The tally has reached 2,00,825, including 972 deaths and 1,88,802 recoveries.
Chhattisgarh reported a huge spike of 2,819 new cases, pushing the total to 1,53,515. The death toll has reached 1,385, while 1,23,943 patients have recovered.
Andhra Pradesh reported 4,038 new cases, while Uttar Pradesh's tally rose by 2,728 infections.
