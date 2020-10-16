Heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in several states on Thursday, and the condition is unlikely to improve today. In Maharashtra, more than 20,000 people were taken to safer places, and in neighboring Karnataka, several places were flooded due to the downpour and also because of the water released from key dams. Meanwhile, Telangana received a little respite. Here are more details.

What happened Death toll mounts to 50 in Telangana

Telangana witnessed the worst downpour in decades, with streets in the capital Hyderabad being flooded, and people getting washed away by strong water currents. By Thursday evening, the death toll due to torrential rains was pegged at 50. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the state suffered damages to the tune of Rs. 5,000 crore, and sought immediate Rs. 1,350 crore relief from the Centre.

Relief work As rains paused, relief work continued, thousands taken to camps

As the skies remained a little clearer on Thursday, rescue operations continued in Telangana. Water started receding from several parts of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed that relief teams were engrossed in pumping out water from flooded regions. Nearly 44,000 were accommodated in 64 relief camps and 45,000 food packets were distributed.

Woes Power cut for over 40 hours troubled residents in Hyderabad

Heavy rainfall on Tuesday resulted in a power cut in areas like Ramanthapur, Rasoolpura, Tarnaka, Shaikpet, Abids. Residents complained that power wasn't restored even after 40 hours. J Srinivas, Director (Operations) at Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), claimed of the 12,000 complaints, 95% were resolved by Thursday morning. Power would be restored in other areas after safety checks, he told TOI.

Maharashtra 27 rain-related deaths in Maharashtra; Pune sees heavy rainfall

After Telangana, the states which were pounded by incessant rains were Karnataka and Maharashtra. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared yesterday that heavy to very heavy rainfall for two days is expected in the ghats of Maharashtra, Konkan, and south Gujarat. Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, and Kolhapur also witnessed heavy rainfall. 27 people lost their lives in Maharashtra, reports PTI.

Mumbai Mumbai saw heaviest rainfall in October in a decade

In capital Mumbai, water-logging, triggered by heavy rainfall, was reported from several areas. The maximum city recorded its highest 24-hour October rains in a decade on Thursday. By 8:30 am yesterday, the IMD's Santacruz weather observatory recorded 86.5 mm of rain and Colaba observatory 115.8 mm. On October 20, 2010, the observatory in Santacruz had recorded 21.9 mm of rainfall.

Prediction Intensity of rainfall could reduce from Saturday

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a review meeting where he asked the administration, as well as, Army, Navy, and Air Force to remain on high alert. His office said NDRF teams were deployed at Osmanabad, Solapur, Pandharpur, and Baramati. Rainfall along with thunderstorms is predicted in Ratnagiri, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Nashik, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli districts for today.

Flood Water gushed in Karnataka homes as floodgates were opened