The results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2020 have been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday. Shoyeb Aftab of Odisha secured a perfect score of 720 in the entrance exam, emerging as the topper. Uttar Pradesh's Akanksha Singh has got rank two. Candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG 2020 can check their results on the official NTA website.

Details HRD Minister thanks NTA for 'new cohort' of doctors

After the NEET results were announced, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal took to Twitter to thank the NTA for "giving a new cohort of doctors this year." Also, addressing students who could not clear the exam, he said they should not be disheartened as they still have opportunities in other sectors. He also added that an exam cannot define them.

Twitter Post Here's what Pokhriyal posted on Twitter

Students who couldn't make it, please don't feel disheartened. Opportunities in other sectors are waiting for you. An exam cannot define you. The country needs your intellect and acumen in those sectors.@drharshvardhan @MoHFW_INDIA#NEETResult2020#NEETUG @PIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) October 16, 2020

Results How to download your 2020 NEET scorecard?

Students are required to visit the official NTA website, ntaneet.nic.in, to download their scorecard. Next, they need to click on the "View NEET-UG 2020 - Result" option after which they should enter and submit their credentials such as the roll number, date of birth, and security pin. On the next page, the candidates can view their NEET-UG 2020 scorecard and download the same.

Scorecard will contain candidate's score and rank

Candidates should note that the NEET 2020 scorecard will not only contain the total number of marks they scored but also their ranks. It will contain their total score, subject-wise percentile scores, cut-off percentiles and scores, category rank, and All India Rank (AIR) as well. This year, the medical entrance was held on September 13 after being postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Exam Over 1.6 lakh seats to be filled through NEET 2020