A BJP leader was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district last night and three people, one a party colleague, were detained.
The deceased Dayashankar Gupta, was attacked at a local market after he closed his shop for the day. He was rushed to the hospital but didn't survive.
The main accused was identified as Viresh Tomar, who recently joined BJP.
Police said Tomar's uncles — Narendra Tomar and Devendra Tomar — were also detained on basis of the bereaved family's claims that political enmity led to the murder.
As per NDTV, Gupta, who was the Mandal vice president, was not pleased with Tomar's induction into the saffron party.
Recently, Viresh Tomar and Gupta had a heated exchange on Facebook, a cop said.
