Last updated on Oct 18, 2020, 02:06 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Saturday reported over 61,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 74.9 lakh cases.
The number of single-day fatalities rose past 1,000 on Saturday, which brought the death toll to 1,14,084.
West Bengal reported the highest single-day rise in infections for the fifth consecutive day on Saturday. Manipur also reported a record single-day spike.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 74,32,680 COVID-19 cases, including 1,12,998 deaths, 7,95,087 active cases, and 65,24,595 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 74,92,728 cases and 1,14,084 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries neared 66 lakh.
Maharashtra: 15,86,321 total cases, 41,965 deaths, 13,58,606 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 7,79,146 total cases, 6,406 deaths, 7,35,638 recoveries.
Karnataka: 7,58,574 total cases, 10,427 deaths, 6,37,481 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 6,83,486 total cases, 10,586 deaths, 6,32,708 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,52,660 total cases, 6,629 deaths, 4,11,611 recoveries.
Delhi: 3,27,718 total cases, 5,981 deaths, 2,98,853 recoveries.
Kerala: 3,34,228 total cases, 1,139 deaths, 2,36,989 recoveries.
With 3,865 new cases, West Bengal reported a record spike for the fifth consecutive day. The tally has reached 3,17,053 cases, including 5,992 deaths and 2,77,940 recoveries.
Manipur reported the highest spike of 426 new cases. The state's tally has reached 15,141, including 111 deaths and 11,443 recoveries.
Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, and Delhi reported spikes of 10,259, 9,016, 7,184, and 3,259 new cases.
1,148 new cases pushed Haryana's tally to almost 1.5 lakh. The state has reported a total of 1,49,081 cases, including 1,640 deaths and 1,37,176 recoveries.
Goa's tally crossed 40,000 with 309 new cases. The state's tally has reached 40,400 cases with 538 deaths and 36,035 recoveries.
Daily new cases further dipped to 4,295 in Tamil Nadu, while Andhra Pradesh reported 3,676 new cases.
