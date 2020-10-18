Fear and anxiety gripped the residents of an Uttar Pradesh town as they witnessed the sight of a strange object flying up in the skies. Later, as it turned out, what many had believed to be an invasion by the "aliens" was merely an Iron Man-shaped balloon let loose in the air. Here's what happened.

Information Iron Man is not an alien

Iron Man is a fictional superhero character, originally published by the US-based Marvel Comics. In Marvel films, such as the Iron Man and The Avengers series, popular Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr. has played the superhero.

Details The balloon landed at Bhatta Parsaul village

The balloon filled with gas was spotted above the Dankaur town in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday morning. After floating in the air for a while, the balloon landed in a canal near the Bhatta Parsaul village. Thereafter, a crowd gathered at the spot to see what some of them thought was an alien, police officials told PTI.

Police People thought it was alien, were apprehensive: Police

Dankaur police official Anil Kumar Pandey said people got anxious because of the unusual shape of the balloon. "(The balloon)...got stuck in the bushes along the canal. A part of the balloon was touching the flowing water in the canal which had led the balloon to shake a little. Unbeknown to the spectators, this made for an anxious watch," he said.

Information There was nothing harmful in the object, police said

"This was an unusual sight, so some people even thought it was an alien," Pandey said. Police said that the balloon must have come down after it ran out of gas. It was fished out from the canal around noon. There was nothing harmful inside the object, but it was not known who let it loose in the air, the police added.

Do you know? Earlier, a boom sound in Bengaluru had created panic