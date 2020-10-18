The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday arrested Dhirendra Singh, the main accused in the Ballia shooting case. The case pertains to the death of a man after bullets were fired during a meeting for allotment of shops under government quota in the Durjanpur village of Ballia. Thus far, the police have arrested 10 people in connection with the incident. Here are more details.

Details Singh and his accomplices arrested from Lucknow today

UP Police Special Task Force apprehended Singh and his accomplices from Lucknow on Sunday. The two others were identified as Santosh Yadav and Marajeet Yadav. "They're being questioned at an undisclosed location. Arms have been recovered from the possession of his accomplices. The STF is gathering more information on the weapons used at the time of the incident," STF Inspector-General Amitabh Yash told ANI.

Incident Jaiprakash Pal (46) was killed during shooting

The incident in question happened on Thursday as a heated argument broke out over the allotment of ration shops at an event attended by the police and local administration in Durjanpur. Singh allegedly shot 46-year-old Jaiprakash Pal, who died as a result of the shooting. The UP Police said Saturday that the accused will be charged under the National Security Act and Gangster Act.

Aftermath Singh claimed innocence; blamed police, local administration

Thereafter, Singh released a video claiming that he had not fired any shots and instead accused the police and local administration of corruption and mismanagement. He said the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) were influencing the allotment process of ration shops. He further blamed the local administration for the firing and claimed he and his family were being attacked.

Other details BJP MLA defended the accused

An MLA of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Surendra Singh, had defended the accused saying he had fired in self-defense. He said the accused worked as a saffron party worker. The legislator had also demanded an FIR against those who attacked the accused. UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh has now summoned the MLA over his controversial statements.

Quote 'Singh's sister, father, family members also injured in incident'