The India Meteorological Department has issued a six-day rain alert for Hyderabad in Telangana even as at least 50 people lost their lives due to the heavy downpour across the state. Thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain are "very likely" across Telangana. Over the past few days, the state has been battered by heavy rainfall and flooding, with Hyderabad being one of the worst-hit regions.

Forecast Partly cloudy sky, 1-2 spells of rains today

The IMD forecast for Sunday predicted a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers in Hyderabad. On Monday, the IMD predicted a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers, followed by heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The city will also witness rainfall on Thursday and Friday, the weather bureau has said.

Recent developments Heavy rains battered Hyderabad last night

On Saturday evening, Hyderabad received heavy rainfall, causing water-logging and traffic snarls. The Balanagar Lake breached its boundaries, causing huge flash floods in nearby areas. Dramatic visuals showed heavy vehicles being swept away as the raging waters entered residential colonies. Between 8.30 am-10 pm Saturday, Singapur Township received 157.3 mm of rainfall, followed by Bandlaguda (153 mm). Other areas, too, received heavy rainfall.

Twitter Post Watch: Car swept away as Hyderabad floods

All these videos of #HyderabadFloods being shared by locals who are themselves affected so world outside can get an idea of what's happening inside @ndtv @ndtvindia pic.twitter.com/Z5FsxBJGmC — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 18, 2020

Deaths 11 dead in Hyderabad alone; reports claim toll higher

Earlier this week, heavy rainfall and the flooding accompanied by it had killed at least 11 people in the city. Unconfirmed reports stated that the death poll has crossed 20 as more bodies are recovered from flood-affected areas. The Telangana government said Thursday that 50 people had lost their lives due to heavy rains and flash floods across the state.

Information Disaster relief working to clear water stagnations, inundations

The Director of Vigilance & Disaster Management of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Vishwajit Kampati, said in a tweet that Disaster Response Force (DRF) personnel were working to clear water stagnations and inundations. Kampati said all possible measures were being initiated.

Relief efforts Relief kits to be distributed across Hyderabad's affected areas