Oct 18, 2020, 05:11 pm
Written bySagar Malik
A slew of major reforms has been proposed for the Indian Army with an aim to facilitate better utilization of manpower as well as financial and other resources.
They include forgoing the annual Army Day and Territorial Army Day parades in New Delhi and lowering the fervor at other ceremonial practices, among others.
Here are more details on this.
According to a report in The Indian Express, the proposed measures are part of a report prepared following an internal review of the existing practices. This exercise was conducted earlier this year.
Under this, several suggestions were circulated among major establishments, command headquarters, and major directorates of the Army. The suggestions have mostly received a positive response.
The proposed steps include discounting the annual Army Day parade (January 15) and Territorial Army Day parade (October 9).
Further, Vijay Divas and Kargil Vijay Divas events should be held with the least "fanfare," the proposals add.
The number of Army bands and pipes and drums ensembles in Republic Day and Beating Retreat ceremonies were proposed to be brought down from 30 to 18.
That apart, one investiture ceremony will be held in Delhi for awardees of Army Headquarters and other units based in the capital. Similarly, at the command level too, there will be only one investiture ceremony per year.
Meanwhile, multiple officers' mess of permanently located units in peace stations are proposed to be amalgamated to constitute a single station mess.
However, units that move from peace to field tenures would be able to retain their officers' mess.
Furthermore, a unit can decide whether it wants to celebrate Battle Honour Day or Raising Day in the year, as both will not be held.
In a similar manner, there is also a proposal to do away with individual unit CSDs (Canteen Stores Departments) in one station. The plan is to combine the canteens into one in peace stations while keeping accessibility in mind.
Other measures that have been proposed include outsourcing of Diwali Melas and discarding archaic office practices.
A senior officer in the Army Headquarters told the publication that most responses toward the proposal have been positive.
"A final call on the proposals will be taken at the Army Commanders Conference which is scheduled to be held later this month in New Delhi," the officer said.
