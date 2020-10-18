A slew of major reforms has been proposed for the Indian Army with an aim to facilitate better utilization of manpower as well as financial and other resources. They include forgoing the annual Army Day and Territorial Army Day parades in New Delhi and lowering the fervor at other ceremonial practices, among others. Here are more details on this.

Details An internal review was conducted earlier this year

According to a report in The Indian Express, the proposed measures are part of a report prepared following an internal review of the existing practices. This exercise was conducted earlier this year. Under this, several suggestions were circulated among major establishments, command headquarters, and major directorates of the Army. The suggestions have mostly received a positive response.

Events Vijay Divas, Kargil Divas to be held with least fanfare

The proposed steps include discounting the annual Army Day parade (January 15) and Territorial Army Day parade (October 9). Further, Vijay Divas and Kargil Vijay Divas events should be held with the least "fanfare," the proposals add. The number of Army bands and pipes and drums ensembles in Republic Day and Beating Retreat ceremonies were proposed to be brought down from 30 to 18.

Information One investiture ceremony to be held per year

That apart, one investiture ceremony will be held in Delhi for awardees of Army Headquarters and other units based in the capital. Similarly, at the command level too, there will be only one investiture ceremony per year.

Measures Officers' mess proposed to be amalgamated

Meanwhile, multiple officers' mess of permanently located units in peace stations are proposed to be amalgamated to constitute a single station mess. However, units that move from peace to field tenures would be able to retain their officers' mess. Furthermore, a unit can decide whether it wants to celebrate Battle Honour Day or Raising Day in the year, as both will not be held.

Information Do away with individual unit CSD canteens, proposal adds

In a similar manner, there is also a proposal to do away with individual unit CSDs (Canteen Stores Departments) in one station. The plan is to combine the canteens into one in peace stations while keeping accessibility in mind.

Response Final call on proposals will be taken later this month