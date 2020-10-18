India likely crossed the peak of the coronavirus outbreak last month, a government-appointed panel has concluded. According to the panel, the number of infections will plateau further and the outbreak may be controlled by February-end 2021, provided all protocols are followed and the government does not relax activities further. The panel also claimed that 30% of India's population has developed antibodies against the coronavirus.

The Department of Science and Technology had constituted the panel in May. It comprises experts from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and branches of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The panel was tasked with helping monitor future transmission, aid decisions involving health system readiness, and other mitigation measures. It has released the 'Indian National Supermodel', a mathematical model for COVID-19.

The panel concluded that India crossed the COVID-19 peak in September when the nation was reporting nearly one lakh new infections a day. As of 8 am on Sunday, India reported 74,94,551 COVID-19 cases, with 61,871 new cases in the past 24 hours. The death toll is 1,14,031. Without a lockdown, the death toll could have reached 25 lakh by August.

The panel warned against laxity during the winter months and the festive season. It noted that relaxations in safety measures could lead to a spike in infections with as many as 26 lakh cases a month. However, lockdowns are undesirable and should be imposed in narrow geographical areas, it said. By the time the outbreak ends, India could have 10.5 million cases, it projected.

