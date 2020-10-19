India on Sunday reported over 56,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 75.5 lakh cases. The death toll climbed to 1,14,667 as almost 600 more fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. While the states of Kerala and Karnataka reported massive spikes in infections, West Bengal continued to witness a slew of consecutive record single-day spikes. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 74,94,551 COVID-19 cases, 1,14,031 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 74,94,551 COVID-19 cases, including 1,14,031 deaths, 7,83,311 active cases, and 65,97,209 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 75,49,248 cases and 1,14,667 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 66.6 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 15,95,381 total cases, 42,115 deaths, 13,69,810 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 7,83,132 total cases, 6,429 deaths, 7,40,229 recoveries. Karnataka: 7,65,586 total cases, 10,478 deaths, 6,45,825 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 6,87,400 total cases, 10,642 deaths, 6,37,637 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 4,55,146 total cases, 6,658 deaths, 4,15,592 recoveries. Kerala: 3,41,859 total cases, 1,161 deaths, 2,45,399 recoveries. Delhi: 3,31,017 total cases, 6,009 deaths, 3,01,716 recoveries.

Key updates West Bengal reports record spike; 7.6k+ new cases in Kerala

With 3,983 new cases, West Bengal reported a record spike for the sixth consecutive day. The tally has reached 3,21,036 cases, including 6,056 deaths and 2,81,053 recoveries. Kerala and Karnataka reported massive spikes of 7,631 and 7,012 fresh infections respectively. In Maharashtra, daily new cases dipped below 10,000. The state registered 9,060 new cases on Sunday.

Key updates Infections continue to dip in Tamil Nadu, Assam