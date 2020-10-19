Some states have decided to reopen schools starting Monday (October 19) as India emerges from the coronavirus lockdown. While Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Maharashtra have explicitly announced their decision to keep schools closed, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Sikkim are partially reopening schools outside containment zones. The central government had earlier allowed states/union territories to reopen educational institutions in a graded manner from October 15.

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh: Schools to run in shifts

Schools will reopen from October 19 outside containment zones for students of Classes IX-XII. Students will only be allowed to attend classes with the written consent of parents/guardians. Schools will run in shifts. Class IX-X students will have classes in the first shift while Class XI-XII students will attend them in the second shift. Students shall be seated six feet apart from each other.

Uttar Pradesh Schools to ensure physical distancing, sanitization

Schools are required to pay attention to the health of students. All necessary protocols including physical distancing and proper sanitization of premises are to be followed. 50% of students will attend classes one day, and the remaining 50% will attend the next day. Government directives encourage online teaching. In-person classes should be prioritized for students without access to online teaching.

Punjab Punjab: Schools will open for three hours a day

Students of Classes IX-XII are allowed to attend schools with parental consent. Online classes shall remain the preferred mode of teaching. Schools will open for three hours a day. Only one student shall be allowed to sit on one bench. Staff and students from containment zones shall not attend school. During entry/exit timings, all school gates shall remain open to avoid overcrowding.

Sikkim Sikkim: No winter vacations; classes on Saturdays