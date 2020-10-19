The Indian side caught a Chinese soldier in Eastern Ladakh, and he will be returned to the People's Liberation Army, the Army said in a statement on Monday. Identified as Corporal Wang Yo Long, the soldier strayed across the Line of Actual Control and was apprehended in the Demchok sector. After reports of the incident surfaced, the Army released a quick statement. Here's more.

Statement He was given food, warm clothes: Indian Army

The statement added that the PLA soldier was provided medical assistance, including oxygen, and was given food and warm clothes "to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions." "A request has been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier," the statement added. He will be returned at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point after formalities are completed.

What happened He came looking for his yak, was alone: Report

The soldier reportedly came to the Indian side to recover his yak. He was alone and without weapons but had civil and military documents, claimed News18. "If he has entered inadvertently, he will be handed back to the Chinese as per protocol," sources told the daily. Indian Army would question the soldier to understand if he was driven by espionage intentions.

Tensions PLA soldier crossed over amid raging Indo-China tensions

This development comes at a time when India and China are engaged in a serious confrontation along LAC. Last week, the seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks were held because earlier editions failed to defuse the tensions. After the meeting, Beijing released a joint statement claiming that both sides seemed satisfied with the talks. Disengagement at the frontline was discussed extensively, claimed the statement.

Quote The meeting was called "positive and constructive"

"Both sides are of the view that the meeting was positive and constructive, and agreed to earnestly implement the important understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, not to turn differences into disputes, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border areas," the statement read.

Demands Apparently, both countries are sticking to their demands

As per reports, the Indian side didn't budge on its demand related to disengagement at all friction points along LAC. In the previous round, China called Indian troops to retract from key positions like Mukhpari, Rezang La, and Magar hill of the Southern Bank of Pangong Lake. Notably, these areas give the Indian Army an upper hand, allowing it to trace Chinese movements.

