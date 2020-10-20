Last updated on Oct 20, 2020, 01:38 am
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Monday reported over 45,000 fresh coronavirus infections, marking the lowest single-day spike in nearly three months.
The nationwide tally neared the 76 lakh mark, while nearly 600 more fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll past 1.15 lakh.
While most states witnessed a significant decline in infections, West Bengal continued to report a steady rise.
Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 75,50,273 COVID-19 cases, including 1,14,610 deaths, 7,72,055 active cases, and 66,63,608 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 75,94,794 cases and 1,15,262 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 67.3 lakh.
Maharashtra: 16,01,365 total cases, 42,240 deaths, 13,84,879 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 7,86,050 total cases, 6,453 deaths, 7,44,532 recoveries.
Karnataka: 7,70,604 total cases, 10,542 deaths, 6,53,829 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 6,90,936 total cases, 10,691 deaths, 6,42,152 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,56,865 total cases, 6,685 deaths, 4,18,685 recoveries.
Kerala: 3,46,881 total cases, 1,182 deaths, 2,52,868 recoveries.
Delhi: 3,33,171 total cases, 6,040 deaths, 3,04,561 recoveries.
With 3,992 new cases, West Bengal reported a record spike for the seventh consecutive day. The tally has reached 3,25,028 cases, including 6,119 deaths and 2,84,325 recoveries.
5,984 more cases were registered in Maharashtra, the lowest single-day spike since early-July.
Infections continued to witness a steady decline in Tamil Nadu, which saw a spike of 3,536 new cases.
Andhra Pradesh reported 2,918 new cases, the first time in three months daily new cases fell below 3,000.
Uttar Pradesh reported 1,746 new cases, the lowest single-day spike since mid-July.
With 5,022 new cases, Kerala also witnessed a decline.
238 new cases pushed Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 13,643, including 30 deaths and 10,780 recoveries.
Karnataka and Delhi reported 5,018 and 2,154 new cases respectively.
