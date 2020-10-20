-
20 Oct 2020
Kerala: Nursing officer admits coronavirus patient died of negligence, suspended
Written byShalini Ojha
Kerala, once hailed for handling the coronavirus pandemic well, has been jolted after two alleged lapses on the part of the healthcare workers came to the fore.
In one case, a nursing officer was heard telling her colleagues that their laxity led to the death of one coronavirus patient.
The other case concerns a bereaved family, that wasn't informed about their kin's demise.
What happened
Nursing officer sent audio message to colleagues, mentioned laxity
The audio clip incident put Jalaja Devi, a nursing officer at Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery, in the dock.
She sent a voice message to her colleagues on Saturday, ahead of the Central team's visit.
Devi reminded them that a patient, T K Haris, died due to a poorly fitted ventilator tube. The patient passed away in July, reports claimed.
Details
If we are caught....: Nursing officer's message to team
In the clip, Devi said, "Doctors have reported that due to our negligence, many patients have lost their lives. Unluckily, if we are caught, that would become a major issue."
About Haris, she said he was fit enough to be taken out of ventilator support.
His family also raised questions after his demise, she underlined, adding that doctors protected them by not "revealing information."
Quote
Apparently, doctors reported about oxygen masks not being fitted properly
"Today, some doctors reported that oxygen masks were not found properly fitted on many patients. Masks were found displaced, not fitted to the face. Ventilator tubes should be seen whether properly inserted into nostrils," she said in the clip, which was circulated on social media.
Action
Family implored Vijayan to act, he called it "serious matter"
-
Stunned by the clip's revelations, Haris' family urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to look into the matter and take action against those, whose medical negligence cost their loved one's life.
Vijayan termed the matter "serious," saying it "would dent the image of the state's health sector."
Health Minister KK Shailaja suspended Devi and ordered the Medical Education Director to investigate and submit a report.
-
Do you know?
Haris' mother is distraught, wife a wreck, said sister
-
Haris' elder sister Zainaba told media that "no one should go through this." "Our 85-year-old mother is distraught. His wife is a mental wreck. He has two children," Zainaba said, adding that they want to know how someone who was recovering well, passed away suddenly.
-
Defense
Hospital said tubes can't be displaced in NIV ventilator support
-
Subsequently, the medical college called the content of the audio clip "baseless, untrue and irresponsible." The authorities said Haris was admitted on June 26 and hadn't recovered till his death.
He had acute diabetes, high BP; was overweight, and suffered from coronavirus pneumonia, claimed the hospital.
According to the hospital, he was on NIV ventilator support and not on the mechanical ventilator support.
-
Opposition's reaction
Why suspend officer who revealed negligence, asked opposition
-
The opposition, however, wasn't pleased that the nursing officer was suspended hastily.
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala tweeted that it was shocking that the officer was punished for "revealing the truth."
"The nurse stated that the death happened because the ventilator tubes were out of place. This is clearly medical negligence, and the relatives of the deceased are fighting for justice," he said.
-
Mismatch
Separately, family was not informed about kin's death
-
In another incident, a family hailing from Kollam wasn't informed about the death of their kin for three long days.
82-year-old Sulaiman Kunju tested positive last month, and much to the family's surprise he was shifted to a medical facility in Thiruvananthapuram, not Kollam.
On October 16, they were told he would be discharged. However, when son Noushad visited the hospital, he was horrified.
-
Morgue
Eventually, family found Kunju's "unidentified body" in morgue
-
Noushad learned that another person, sharing his father's name, was to be discharged. A hunt was launched to look for Kunju and it led the family to Thiruvananthapuram hospital's morgue.
His body was tagged as "unidentified" after his demise on October 13.
Kollam District Medical Officer VV Sherly claimed the family knew he was being treated at Thiruvananthapuram, but they denied the charge.
-
Quote
Son claimed he delivered food for father at Kollam hospital
-
"I had delivered food for him in Kollam. Staff collected the food but I never knew that my father was not being treated there. They always informed me that my father was getting better," Noushad told IE.