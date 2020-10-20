Last updated on Oct 20, 2020, 01:19 pm
Hi,
Written byShalini Ojha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm today, he said in a tweet on Tuesday, urging countrymen to join in.
"Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening," his tweet read, triggering speculations about what he might talk about.
The surprise announcement came when campaigning for Bihar polls are underway in full swing.
The Prime Minister has been addressing the nation frequently since the outbreak of coronavirus earlier this year.
On March 24, in his televised address, he announced a lockdown. Weeks later, he declared the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package.
In one of his addresses, he said the relief aid for the poor, in terms of additional food grains, will be given until November.
