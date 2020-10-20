The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday took over the probe into the alleged manipulation of TRPs (Television Rating Points) by three news channels, including Republic TV. The case came to the fore after the Mumbai Police launched an investigation. The CBI probe in connection with the case is based on a complaint filed in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, earlier in the day.

Details CBI took over case filed in Lucknow against unidentified persons

Earlier on Tuesday, a complaint was registered in Lucknow's Hazratganj police station by one Kamal Sharma under charges including the manipulation of TRPs using forged means. An FIR had been filed against unidentified persons. The Yogi Adityanath-led government had recommended a CBI probe on Sharma's complaint, following which, the case was transferred to the central agency.

Scam case Republic TV, Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema allegedly fudged ratings

The Broadcast Audience Research Council has alleged that TV ratings were being fudged by Republic TV, Fakt Marathi, and Box Cinema. Viewers have testified that they were paid to keep the channels on, even when they were not watching. A complaint had been filed by Hansa Research—a company appointed by BARC—which installs "people meters" to track viewership. Six people have been arrested so far.

Information Scam emerged during probe into manipulation of news trends: Police

Earlier this month, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh said that the scam had emerged during a larger analysis of manipulation of news trends. The police investigated how a "false narrative" was being propagated, particularly over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Republic TV Republic TV denies allegations