The Indian National Congress on Tuesday urged the Prime Minister to come up with concrete solutions for the COVID-19 crisis instead of giving "plain speeches." The development comes shortly after PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation over the COVID-19 crisis, where he called for continued compliance with the health protocol ahead of the festive season. Here are more details.

Details Modi failed to control COVID-19, revive pandemic: Congress

Congress party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the Modi government "failed" on controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and reviving the economy. India has become the "corona capital" of the world, with the highest number of daily cases and deaths. Quoting a phrase from saint Tulsidas, Surjewala said, "It is easy to give sermons. The country does not need plain speeches but concrete solutions."

Quote 'Tell the country how to control pandemic'

Surjewala, along with party spokesperson Pawan Khera, said, "Kindly tell the country on how to control the volatile situation of the pandemic... How will he revive the falling economy? Does he have a solution or will he blame it on God?" They said, "While the battle against corona is on, the leader has turned invisible and is only seen giving sermons on TV."

Information 'After 210 days, COVID-19 battle is on, people are dying'

Surjewala also recalled how on March 24, while announcing the lockdown, the PM had said that India will win the battle against COVID-19 in 21 days. "Even after 210 days, the battle against coronavirus is on and people are dying," they said.

Context Modi cautioned against laxity in COVID-19 appropriate behavior

In his seventh televised address to the nation, the PM had cautioned against laxity in COVID-19 appropriate behavior. He said people have become negligent as the number of infections has declined. He said, "We must not forget that the lockdown may have gone, the virus has not." He further added that COVID-19 appropriate behavior must be followed at least until a vaccine arrives.

Outbreak India reports nearly 76 lakh cases, 1.15 lakh deaths